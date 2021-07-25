“Little Shop of Horrors” is coming to the Sunrise Outdoor Theater Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.
“Adapted from the 1982 stage musical of the same name, this horror comedy cult classic blends toe-tapping tunes with some good, campy carnage that will leave you hungry for more,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise.
Rick Moranis plays Seymour, a shy orphan nerd who works at a flower shop. He finds a strange and interesting plant that brings life back to the failing business. As the plant grows bigger, it offers Seymour riches, fame, and the girl of his dreams — as long as he can satisfy the plant’s ever-growing taste for human blood.
Movie Trivia:
• As part of the film's promotion, the “Audrey II” plant was interviewed in character by the press. On at least one occasion, the interview concluded with Audrey II “eating” the interviewer.
• “Mean Green Mother From Outer Space” was the first Oscar-nominated song to contain profanity. When it was performed at the Oscar ceremony, the more risque lyrics were replaced.
• This is the only movie where comedy icons Steve Martin and Bill Murray appear together. Most of Murray’s dialogue during their scene together was ad-libbed.
• The original cut ending to the film was 23 minutes long and depicted Audrey II winning and taking over the world. Test audiences hated the ending, so it was replaced with a shorter and different ending.
• The movie’s costume designer used pieces from thrift shops around New York for period realism. The set decorator had trouble finding old-fashioned garbage cans, so she drove around New York neighborhoods trading new cans for old to be used in the film. “People thought I was crazy!” she said.”
The movies start at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers, or pets are permitted.
“Feeding the plants is strictly prohibited,” says Poplyk.
Two concession stands are available – one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit Organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
