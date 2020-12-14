Long ago there lived in Lithuania a little lass named Lottie Lewinsky. Lottie’s mama and papa left for the Lower East Side of New York to start a better life. They left Lottie with loving Babushka Lena. (Babushka: a Slavic word for grandma because they all wore headscarves called babushkas, but that’s a whole ’nother story.)
Lottie was very, very lonely — especially during long December nights when other children lingered around luminous Christmas trees.
“Why can’t we light candles on a Christmas tree?” Lottie queried.
“We light candles, just not on a tree,” Babushka Lena laughed. “We light candles on a candlestick holder with eight branches because we celebrate Hanukkah. Now isn’t that just as lovely?”
“No, no!” Lottie lamented. “My friends eat sugarplums and oranges. They lick lemon Lifesavers. I want to eat something special, too”.
“You will child,” Babushka Lena continued. “Because we are going to make legendary latkes to share.”
Somehow, potato pancakes didn’t thrill like marzipan ladies. Still, little Lottie liked the idea of cooking with Babushka Lena.
The old woman lifted an ancient metal grater and a large stoneware bowl (with blue stripes, the kind that goes for $100 in antique shops) out of the cupboard. Lottie fetched potatoes and onions from the larder and skipped across the snow to the hen house for just-laid eggs.
“Now the labor commences,” Babushka Lena announced.
Labor it was, peeling potatoes with a dull knife, then grating them, along with the onions which made Lottie cry, into the big bowl. More than once, Lottie scraped her knuckles.
Babushka Lena let Lottie mix the eggs into the grated potatoes and onions with a giant ladle. Because Manischewitz hadn’t invented matzo meal, she added some bread crumbs.
“Now the magic part,” Babushka Lena said as she poured oil into a black iron skillet heavier than Lottie’s dog Lukshenkugel, which means noodle pudding.
Lottie looked leery.
Magic? More like miracle.
“This oil represents the tiny vile, enough for just one day, that burned for eight in the temple’s holy lamp,” Babushka Lena lectured.
“Literally?” Lena gasped.
Unluckily, by now the raw potatoes had turned gruesome gray. Babushka Lena lacked enough wood for a hot fire, so the oil barely sizzled. The potato latkes cooked up dark, greasy, leaden.
“I can’t share these lousy latkes with my friends,” Lottie moaned.
Nevertheless, Babushka Lena packed them into a basket, wished Lottie lots o’ luck and sent her off.
With a heart heavier than the latkes, Lottie arrived at school for the holiday party. Her best friend Ludmila had brought lime lollies, while handsome young Leonid had copped some licorice. Lottie slowly lifted the linen towel covering the leaden latkes. Lo and behold, they levitated out of the basket — crispy and light.
“Latkes, latkes! We love your latkes, Lottie!” the children shouted.
A double miracle, little Lottie thought, her eyes leaking happy tears, not noticing Lilliana, the luminous fairy, flitting by.
“This is the Festival of Lights,” trilled said fairy. “I have come to light your candles and lighten your spirits and your latkes. For the rest of Hanukkah, my magic machine will shred potatoes lickety-split, guaranteeing lacy, luscious latkes. And I will leave Babushka Lena long logs for a hot fire, to sizzle the oil.
With that, the fairy drifted away on a sour cream cloud.
Later that year, Lottie left to join her parents on the Lower East Side where everybody bought latkes at Lou and Len’s Luncheonette. Babushka Lena, love her soul, packed up the magic machine and moved from Lithuania to London where she opened LatkesLand — I Fry, You Buy – causing the Queen to proclaim “Let there be latkes!”
Listen up: Only a couple more shopping days until Hanukkah. Lobby the Hanukkah Fairy for a Cuisinart.
Lastly, Happy Hanukkah to all, and to all a good light.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.