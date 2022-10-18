Television favorite Alison Arngrim, best known for her role as TV’s original mean girl on NBC’s long-running series “Little House on the Prairie,” will play Mrs. Boyle in Judson Theatre Company’s production of the Agatha Christie play “The Mousetrap.” Performances run Thursday through Monday, Nov. 17-20, at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
It marks a return to both Agatha Christie and Judson Theatre Company for the actress, who headlined JTC’s production of “And Then There Were None” in 2017. Reflecting on that experience, Arngrim says, “I really loved being there. It was just amazing. They weren’t fooling around. They make sure it’s done right.”
Also returning to Judson Theatre Company are Danielle Standifer (from “tick, tick…BOOM!”) as Miss Casewell, and Matthew Tyler (from JTC’s two previous Christie plays) as Mr. Paravicini. Making their Judson debuts are Todd Baker as Major Metcalf, Megan Hoxie as Mollie Ralston, Calvin Noble as Christopher Wren. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.
A timeless tale of “whodunit,” Christie’s “The Mousetrap” strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. There’s been a murder nearby, and the killer is still at large. When the police sergeant arrives, worried that the murderer may be among the guests of the Manor, he initiates an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there.
One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls?
“The Mousetrap” celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. The longest running play in the world, it continues to delight and intrigue mystery lovers of all ages. The original production is still running in London’s West End at the St. Martin’s Theatre.
Author Agatha Christie is the world’s bestselling modern author, outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare. She is also the world’s most successful female playwright.
“We broke our box office and group sales record with the last Agatha Christie play we produced, ‘Witness for the Prosecution,’ with Alan Campbell in 2019,” says JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills.
“Who wouldn’t love seeing nasty Nellie Oleson in an Agatha Christie play?” says Daniel Haley, artistic director of Judson Theatre Company. “Audiences adored Alison when she was here before, and when it turned out she could come back for ‘The Mousetrap,’ we were overjoyed. This one’s going to be extra-special.”
Judson Theatre Company presents Agatha Christie’s“The Mousetrap” Nov. 17-20 at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Find tickets at JudsonTheatre.com. Group discounts are available.
