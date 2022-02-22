Members of Keep Moore County Beautiful and concerned neighbors came out to support the N.C. statewide litter clean up on Saturday, Feb 12. Thirty-five bags of plastics and other roadside waste were collected from along 6 miles of roadways in and around Whispering Pines.
Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the next community cleanup to combat litter and keep our community beautiful on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., meet up at 4203 N.C. 73, in West End.
Litter cleanups are conducted in collaboration with Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills on the fourth Saturday of every month. Gloves, trash pickers and bags are provided. Bring your own water bottle.
In case of changes due to weather, an update will be posted at https://sustainablesandhills.org/community-litter-cleanups/.
Volunteer hours with Sustainable Sandhills can be counted toward community service requirements. Businesses, churches, sororities or fraternities, or other organization are invited to come out to volunteer. To inquire about community service hours or schedule your group to volunteer, contact Anna Chott at anna@sustainablesandhills.org.
