Southern Pines Library

Hours at the Southern Pines Public Library have been extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

In order to keep staff and patrons safe, capacity in the library is limited to 20 people and 15 minutes of browsing time. Masks are required for entry to the library for adults and children five and older.

Early Childhood

Outdoor story time will take place in the newly expanded outdoor story circle Tuesdays and Thursdays this spring. At 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, babies from birth to 2-years-old and their families are invited for a 20-30 minute story session. At 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, ages 3 to 5 and their families can enjoy a session with literacy buildling skills to help them prepare for kindergarten. Each of these sessions is first come, first served with a capacity of 10 families. Masks are required for any participant over the age of 5.

Kids and Teens

Celebrate National Poetry Month with a writing contest. Through April 30, students from grades K-12 are invited submit poems to lib@sppl.net. “Stop by the library to record your poem for everyone to hear on Dial-a-Story (910) 900-9099,” says a spokesman.

Adults

SPPL’s virtual book club, Page Turners, will meet for discussion on April 2, at 10:30 a.m. The book for April is “Long Bright River,” by Liz Moore. For more information, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.

Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet via Zoom on Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.

The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235.

“Check our website and Facebook page for the most current announcements and developments,” says the spokesman.

Given Library

Starting April 5, Given Memorial Library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will continue curbside service as needed.

For more information, call (910) 295-6022 or visit giventufts.org.

Given Book Shop, located at 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited book donations are being accepted  Call (910) 295-7002 or visit giventufts.org for more information.

Fundraiser 

Given to Go for April, scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, features a dinner of smokehouse beef brisket, buttermilk mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and carrot cake. Tickets are $22 each and are available by calling at (9100 295-3642 until April 9. Elliott’s on Linden is providing the dinner in support of the library.

Scavenger Hunts

Monthly scavenger hunts for the whole family are now available from Given Memorial Library.

“Pick a sunny day and check out our new scavenger hunts in downtown Pinehurst,” says a spokesman. “Scavenger hunts can be picked up at Given Book Shop or Given Memorial Library or on the website at https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt/.

April’s theme is “Home Grown Science,” in honor of the Statewide N.C. Science Festival (https://ncsciencefestival.org.”

