Online Event
John Grisham is joining John Hart to discuss his new novel “The Unwilling” during a free Zoom event Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m.
“Get a copy of of ‘The Unwilling’ with a personalized bookplate on our website at https://www/thecountrybookshop.biz/product/personalized-copy-unwilling,” says Kimberly Taws, general manager of The Country Bookshop. “Orders must be received by Jan. 19 to guarantee a personalized bookplate.”
Six-time New York Times bestselling and award-winning author John Hart has been hailed as “a master storyteller” by New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben and praised as “this generation’s Pat Conroy” (The Providence Journal). “The Unwilling” returns to the South, this time at the height of the Vietnam War. Combining crime, suspense and searing glimpses into the human soul delivered with Hart’s signature style, this standalone novel follows a family at war in both the past and present, as they become pawns in a struggle much larger than any of them, can even imagine.
Hart is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, “The King of Lies,” “Down River,” “The Last Child, “Iron House,” “Redemption Road” and “The Hush.” The only author in history to win the best novel Edgar Award for consecutive novels, John Hart has also won the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller's Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, the Southern Book Prize and the North Carolina Award for Literature. His novels have been translated into 30 languages and can be found in over 70 countries. A former defense attorney and stockbroker, John lives on a farm in Virginia, where he writes full-time.
John Grisham is the internationally bestselling author of over 30 novels, including his breakout hit, “The Firm” and most recently, “A Time For Mercy,” the third novel in his Jack Brigance series that began with his debut novel, “A Time to Kill.” He’s also the author of one work of nonfiction, a collection of stories, and six novels for young readers. There are currently more than 300 million John Grisham books in print worldwide, which have been translated into 40 languages.
When he’s not writing, Grisham devotes time to charitable causes, including most recently his Rebuild The Coast Fund, which raised 8.8 million dollars for Gulf Coast relief in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He also keeps up with his greatest passion: baseball. The man who dreamed of being a professional baseball player now serves as the local Little League commissioner. The six ballfields he built on his property have played host to over 350 kids on 26 Little League teams.
For further information about the Zoom event, call (910) 692-3211.
New Book
“Gothic Surge: Rise of Balzacra,” a new book by Whiteville native Malakia A. R. White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kristy is your typical Los Angeles teenage girl. Shopping, cheerleading, boys, and popularity. So what happens when her parents (two of the best attorneys in the world) just pick up and move them to a small town called Whiteville in North Carolina? Kristy’s entire world is turned upside down. From day one, Kristy suspects something isn't quite right about her new home, and the way her parents are acting is strange.
So how does Kristy deal with the knowledge that she has just inherited a legacy beyond human understanding?
White was born in Whiteville, but raised in Fayetteville. His hobbies include reading fantasy books from authors like George R. R. Martin and Brent Weeks. He reads manga and watches anime, reflective of his infatuation with the Japanese culture. He also speaks, reads, and writes Japanese.
He is currently working on the sequel to this book, “Gothic Surge: Gods Reborn.”
