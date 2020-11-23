Flowers Award
The North Carolina Humanities Council announces Mildred K. Barya as the recipient of its 2020 Linda Flowers Literary Award for her creative nonfiction entry, “Being Here in This Body.”
This year’s judges, Luke Hankins, Terry L. Kennedy, and Zelda Lockhart, selected Barya’s work based on its literary merit and its ability to provide inspiring portraiture of North Carolina. The judges commented that the piece was “at once philosophical…and well crafted” and “provocative from the beginning [and] draws a picture of North Carolina through the musings of the piece” and that the writing “connects the reader to the [author’s] inner musings, memories, and outward observances seamlessly.”
Barya is a writer from Uganda and assistant professor at UNC-Asheville. She teaches poetry, fiction, hybrids, and world literature. Her publications include three poetry books: “Give Me Room to Move My Feet,” “The Price of Memory after the Tsunami” and “Men Love Chocolates But They Don’t Say.”
As the award recipient, Barya will receive $1,500 and a week-long residency at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines.
A version of “Being Here in this Body” will be published in the next print issue of North Carolina Literary Review, coming in 2021. Subscriptions can be purchased at http://www.nclr.ecu.edu/subscriptions.
New Book
Inspired by our nation’s rich history, coupled with the events of today, Becky Lower’s newest series, Revolutionary Women, promotes the idea that America was forged not just be our founding fathers, but also by the women who also risked their lives for the cause.
This series is the result of a fascination for this period of our history and the constant uncovering of brave women who did more than sew flags and make bandages for the wounded.
The second book in this series, “A British Courtesan in America,” is available in both e-book and print formats on Amazon. Copies are available here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KQCY1K5
“I was writing a Regency romance and this courtesan made an appearance as a secondary character,” Lower says. “When I sent the manuscript to my critique partner, she told me to ditch the Regency and write the courtesan’s story. This is the result.”
Lower lives in Moore County. Her website is www.beckylowerauthor.com.
Aberdeen Author
Cora McKinnon, who lives in Aberdeen, has recently released her third book, “My Little Book of Big Praises,” a book of poems.
Her first book was “Growing Up Carolina,” released in 2016, and the second, a novel, “Our Little Angel,” the story of a little girl in the foster care system.
The books are published through Xlibris Publishing and are available on Amazon.
Another Mystery
Judy Hogan, of Hoganvillaea Books, will publish her 14th Penny Weaver Mystery novel, “A Teen’s Christmas in Wales,” in paperback and e-book. This is her third novel set on the Gower Peninsula in Wales. Hogan was able to get permission from both the copyright holders of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas, to use a few excerpts from the famous children’s book, which she has long admired.
Penny Weaver’s grandson Seb was thanked for his help during the arrest of a murderer by being given two air tickets for him and his girlfriend, Naomi, to the Gower Peninsula in Wales, where Penny and her Welsh husband spend some months each year.
The teens will join them for the Christmas-New Year’s holiday to explore the area and participate in annual holiday events.
When an acquaintance of the owners of the bed and breakfast turns up dead, Penny worries that Seb and Naomi and their two new Gower friends, Bridget and Guy, will try to solve the crime. Penny tries to keep an eye on the 14-year-olds, and to stop any moves to crime-solving by them — a challenge she doesn’t quite meet.
For more information, contact Hogan at Judyhogan@mindspring.com or (919) 545-9932 or visit www.judyhogan.org.
Last of Series
Paul Dunn, of Pinehurst, announces that his fourth and final book in the series featuring Abraham Lincoln, “Secret War Diaries of Abraham Lincoln — Including His Recurring Dreams,” is nearing release.
“This is the largest of the books because it covers 1864 and continues until Lincoln’s death in 1865,” says Dunn. “When the book arrives, copies will be available at The Country Bookshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.