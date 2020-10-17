New Book
Debra Shawn Daubenspeck, who lives in Moore County, is the author of the recently published book “The Life of Dolls.”
The book, published by Mascot Books, began as a way for the author to manage the emotional challenges she experienced after being diagnosed and treated for cancer. Playing with and taking photographs of the dolls transported her back to her childhood when things were simple and life was stress free, serving as a therapeutic tool.
Daubenspeck hopes to have a local book signing in the next few months.
For information, visit www.thelifeofdolls.com.
New Series
North Carolina writer Becky Lower’s newest series is “Revolutionary Women,” promoting the idea that America was forged not just by our founding fathers, but also by the women who also risked their lives for the cause.
The first book in the series, “A British Heiress in America,” has recently been released. Pippa Worthington is attempting to escape from an arranged marriage, and stows away on a ship bound for America, just as the war against her country was beginning.
“I tried for years to write Regency romances, since they are so popular, but could never warm up to creating them, despite devouring them for years,” Lower says. “When I took my lackluster heroines off the shores of England and placed them in the middle of the American colonies as they were rising up against England, the women, and the series, came to life.”
Most of Lower’s novels are set in early America. Visit www.beckylowerauthor.com.
Financial Info for Kids
North Carolina author Crystal McLean’s new children’s book “Harmoney and the Empty Piggy Bank” may spark some much-needed money talk between parents and children.
This chapter book teaches young people about money, budgeting, persistence, entrepreneurship, investing, donating and much more.
The book is published by Parker and Co. Press LLC and has a release date of Oct. 27.
McLean is a native of Fayetteville and an alumna of Fayetteville State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in banking and finance. She says her goal is to educate youth on financial awareness and give them tools to make financially sound decisions. To learn more visit www.authorcrystalmclean.com.
Finalists
Two North Carolina authors were recently announced as finalists for the National Book Award.
Raleigh poet Eduardo C. Corral, who teaches in the MFA for Creative Writing program in the English Department at North Carolina State University, is long-listed for the National Book Award in Poetry for his new collection “Guillotine,” published by Graywolf Press.
The late Randall Kenan, who taught creative writing at the University of North Carolina before passing away unexpectedly last month, is long-listed for the National Book Award for Fiction for his recent short story collection “If I Had Two Wings,” which is published by W.W. Norton and Company.
Winners of the National Book Award will be announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 18.
