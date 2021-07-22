Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is hosting its first “Awareness Road Rally” fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 21.

Teams, in their vehicles, will leave at scheduled times from Sandhills Alliance Church starting at 9 a.m. to begin their quest, scavenger hunt-style through Moore County and the surrounding area to discover interesting places they never knew existed. Prizes will be awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered and more.

Raffle prizes, including golf packages at Mid-Pines/Pine Needles, gift baskets and gift certificates will also be available, with all proceeds benefiting the Linden Lodge Foundation. There will be a pizza dinner celebration after the event, hosted by Sandhills Alliance Church. Anyone with a vehicle can participate; vehicles with a team of three or more are encouraged. 

Entry fee is $50 per vehicle. Teams can sign up on the Linden Lodge website at: www.lindenlodgenc.org.

The Linden Lodge Foundation Inc., is dedicated to the recovery of men and women with a serious and persistent mental illness by providing opportunities for residents to live, work and learn, while

contributing their talents through a community of mutual support.

Linden Lodge accomplishes this goal by providing a safe, “home-like” residence and the development of innovative, motivational, educational and vocational prospects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days