Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is hosting its first “Awareness Road Rally” fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 21.
Teams, in their vehicles, will leave at scheduled times from Sandhills Alliance Church starting at 9 a.m. to begin their quest, scavenger hunt-style through Moore County and the surrounding area to discover interesting places they never knew existed. Prizes will be awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered and more.
Raffle prizes, including golf packages at Mid-Pines/Pine Needles, gift baskets and gift certificates will also be available, with all proceeds benefiting the Linden Lodge Foundation. There will be a pizza dinner celebration after the event, hosted by Sandhills Alliance Church. Anyone with a vehicle can participate; vehicles with a team of three or more are encouraged.
Entry fee is $50 per vehicle. Teams can sign up on the Linden Lodge website at: www.lindenlodgenc.org.
The Linden Lodge Foundation Inc., is dedicated to the recovery of men and women with a serious and persistent mental illness by providing opportunities for residents to live, work and learn, while
contributing their talents through a community of mutual support.
Linden Lodge accomplishes this goal by providing a safe, “home-like” residence and the development of innovative, motivational, educational and vocational prospects.
