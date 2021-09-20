Linden Lodge Foundation Inc. a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a barbecue Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Linden Lodge.
“Linden Lodge invites previous, current and prospective employees, volunteers, donors and friends of the lodge to enjoy barbecue and celebrate 10 years of accomplishments,” says a spokesman.
Residents will be showcasing their culinary talents on a new grill recently donated as requested by Jane Waldemar, a board member, and Barbara Reining. The grill was donated jointly by the CCNC Foundation and Olmsted Hardware. They are requesting attendees who have a Linden Lodge shirt or memorabilia from over the last 10 years to wear it or share with residents and the board at the event.
In addition, a short Pete Early video “COVID Can’t Stop Me from Speaking,” will be shown at 6 p.m.
There is no charge for the meal or event, however, donations are always welcome. Drive through is also available for those not comfortable coming in.
Linden Lodge’s goal is to provide a high quality of life for all residents, ongoing improvement and increased self-esteem and the ultimate elimination of stigma against those with a mental illness. Residents, staff and volunteers work side-by-side to develop treatment plans, set goals and discover ways to successfully achieve them. Success depends upon the lodge’s ability to inspire partnerships between residents, staff, board members, volunteers, organization partners, medical providers and the larger community. Linden Lodge is completely funded by community donations, they do not receive any government funding.
RSVP is requested for the barbecue. For more information about Linden Lodge or to RSVP, visit www.LindenLodgeNC.org.
The Linden Lodge Foundation Inc., is dedicated to the recovery of men and women with a serious and persistent mental illness by providing opportunities for residents to live, work and learn, while contributing their talents through a community of mutual support. Linden Lodge accomplishes this goal by providing a safe, stable residence and the development of innovative, motivational, educational and vocational prospects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.