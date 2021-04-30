A Game of Cones
By Abby Collette
Berkley
This delightful cozy mystery series is set in an ice cream shop where new flavors abound. And a nice perk is that recipes you can use your own ice cream freezer to create are at the end of the book.
Bronwyn Crewse and her family own Crewse Creamery in the little town of Chagrin Falls. Bronwyn, better known as Win, has recently returned to the family business after a successful career in New York City.
Happy to be back in town (except for a couple of dead bodies), Win is delighted to have a visit from her friend and former co-worker Rory — until she finds out that Rory has been sent by her former boss to convince her to return to her old job.
Win, along with her friends Maisie and Riva, pull out all the stops when a man is found murdered in an alley, and Rory becomes a suspect. There were several people who had a motive to get rid of the man, but which means lots of suspects.
This was the first of Collette’s books I’ve come across. I enjoyed it.
Chilled to the Cone
By Ellie Alexander
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
Continuing the the “cone” theme, Alexander’s latest in her Bakeshop Mystery series, again features Juliet “Jules” Capshaw and her crew from Torte as they solve another murder.
Spring is just around the corner, and Jules is considering opening a pop-up ice cream shop, which will also offer Torte’s iced drinks and custards. They are just getting ready to open when disaster strikes, and a man known by the community as “The Wizard” of Ashland is murdered.
I always look forward to revisiting this Oregon town and its inhabitants to see what they are up to.
The Nidderdale Murders
By J.R. Ellis
Amazon Publishing UK
In this murder mystery featuring DCI Jim Oldroyd, it seems as though the death of retired judge Sandy Fraser should be pretty clear. After all, a witness outside the Dog and Gun inn claims to have seen the gunman, who of course fled the scene.
Oldroyd discovers that while Fraser had many enemies, the man who supposedly shot him had no motive. A second murder, this time of a shopkeeper, puts another new spin on the mystery.
Plenty of twists and turns in this story.
Murder Is a Must
By Marty Wingate
Berkley
This new mystery from Marty Wingate features Hayley Burke, who is the curator of Lady Fowling’s first edition mysteries at Middlebank House. Hayley is working on putting together an exhibition featuring Lady Fowling’s letters and information about her life.
Since this is meant to be a huge deal, Hayley, with the approval of the board, hires Oona Atherton to help with the planning. Everything seems to be going pretty well when the discover of a letter leads Hayley and Oona to begin a search for a first edition of “Murder Must Advertise,” which has been signed by several authors of the time.
The natural place for the book to reside is in the library at Middlebank, but finding it is another matter.
When Oona turns up dead, it’s obvious that someone else is looking for the book. Hayley just hopes she can get through this whole thing unscathed, so she is looking for the killer as well.
The Man in the Microwave Oven
By Susan Cox
Minotaur Books
This is the second of Cox’s books featuring Theo Bogart, a recent transplant from England who has moved to San Francisco to avoid a family tragedy and scandal that will not go away.
She now owns Aromas, which sells scented soaps and shampoos, But she is still concerned that her secrets are about to become public. When the neighbor she suspects is about to reveal her true identity is murdered, Theo decides to investigate in order to protect herself and her family.
This book is filled with quirky characters and has an unusual title. The title of the first book is “The Man on the Washing Machine,” so there’s a theme here.
The Crime of the Ancient Marinara
By Stephanie Cole
Berkley
American chef Nell Valenti is anxious for the Tuscan farm-to-table cooking school she is helping create to host its first chefs at the Villa Orlandini. Chef Orlandini, who is well known around the culinary world for his marinara recipe, has promises the participants of the inaugural class that he will actually share the secret with them.
Eight “gastro-tourists” show up to visit several sites and taste Tuscany’s delicious cuisine, but when one of them is poisoned, Nell is terrified that their school is going to be blamed and that the subsequent bad press will end their project before it’s begun. She is determined to help the local law enforcement out by finding the killer.
Deliciously funny book.
Undercover Kitty
By Sofie Ryan
Berkley
Sarah Grayson and her charming, smart cat Elvis learn all about the world of cat shows when Charlotte’s Angels, a group of quirky senior citizen detectives, need Elvis to infiltrate some upcoming shows. They are on the trail of a saboteur, so Elvis must be a cat show contestant so that they have a good excuse to hang around.
Luckily Elvis is a pretty chill dude and takes it all in stride, even after one of the cat show volunteers is murdered.
Sarah does her part in the investigation as well, and finds herself hoping that not only will they find the guilty parties, but that Elvis will do everyone proud during the show.
I love the cozy mysteries like this. They are quick reads and good, escapist fare.
Out of Hounds
By Rita Mae Brown
Ballantine Books
Rita Mae Brown writes this wonderful mystery series without the help of her cat, Sneaky Pie. I love both series, though.
Local equestrian folks, especially those who ride to the hounds, will enjoy this series featuring the Jefferson Hunt Club (this is set in Virginia), led by Jane Arnold, better known to all as Sister.
The foxes have been leading members on some pretty good chases over the season (by the way, the foxes and the hounds get their say, too), but things go south after the theft of a high-dollar painting of a woman in hunting attire, riding sidesaddle, created by Sir Alfred Munnings. A few days later, another with the same subject matter is stolen.
When Delores Buckingham’s painting is taken, and she is left dead, Sister thinks it’s time to act.
Murder With a View
By Dianne Kelly
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
The third book in Kelly’s House-Flipper series finds Whitney Whitaker and her partner and cousin Buck, taking on the conversion of an old Nashville motel to condo units.
Whitney’s cat, Sawdust, plays an integral part in the story, since he finds a dead body in one of the rooms, who turns out to be Beckett Morgan, a country-western singer on his way up.
Suspicions immediately turn to the squatter also found using the motel, but Whitney and Buck don’t think he’s the guilty party. There are many possibilities because Beckett has stepped on a lot of people on his journey, some of them women.
Whitney and Buck decide to help local detective Collin Flynn so that the renovation can get back on schedule.
I have enjoyed the books in both this series and Kelly’s Paw Enforcement series.
