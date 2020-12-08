Who knew that playing with Barbie dolls could offer a respite from the stresses of life?
Debra Daubenspeck discovered that returning to the world of Barbie and her friends took her mind off her troubles as she set up and photographed vignettes of the dolls in various rooms.
“My husband, Alan, suggested I put the photographs in a book,” she says. “Thanks to him for shopping the collection of photos with different publishing companies, we got a call from Mascot Books.”
Daubenspeck will be at The Country Bookshop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, to sign copies of her new book, “The Life of Dolls.”
It was in 2016 that Daubenspeck was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
“After surgery to remove the cervix, uterus and half of my leg lymph nodes, the team of specialists at UNC-Chapel Hill told me that in addition to the surgery, I would also require chemo and radiation for six weeks, due to the large size of the tumor and the possibility of the spread of cancer cells,” she says.
Luckily Daubenspeck was able to have treatments here under the auspices of the “amazing Dr. Michael Sundborg.”
She says that although the treatments made her sick, it wasn’t until about eight weeks after the completion of the treatments that she began experiencing high anxiety, panic attacks and depression.
“It got so bad that I was unable to work and complete simple tasks that were easy before,” she says. “I am doing better now, but still struggle with anxiety, low energy and stage 3 CKD (chronic kidney disease) caused by the chemo,” she says. “Although I’m not in perfect health, I am thankful every day for what I do have, mostly my supportive and loving husband, Alan, who never ceases to amaze.”
Daubenspeck says that at the beginning of her anxiety and depression, she happened to come across a used doll house with Barbies and furniture for sale on Craigslist.
“It sparked some interest, and I thought maybe it would be fun to revisit my childhood, so I bought it,” she says. “I began setting up simple scenes with the dolls that came with the house and started photographing them with my cellphone camera. This was when I realized this hobby served as a therapeutic tool and helped to take my mind off my health issues. “
In late 2017, the family purchased a home in Whispering Pines, and Daubenspeck also started taking classes full time at SCC.
“With less free time on my hands, I sold all of the Barbies, Barbie house and furnishings, trying to minimize the stuff that needed to be moved,” she says.
She says that she realized later that she missed her collection, and in the fall of 2019, started collecting again.
“It started with my sisters, Fonda and Teresa, giving me their entire collections of Barbies, around 72 dolls in total, and half still in original boxes,” Daubenspeck says. “I decided that I needed a new house and furniture, so I told Santa (AKA Alan) that all I wanted for Christmas was Barbie furniture and accessories.”
She adds that this was when she started photographing again, this time using her Canon 6D Mark II camera and the lights she used for her real estate photography business.
“I did have to purchase some new pieces for some of the scenes I had in mind,” she says. “I also needed a few more G.I. Joes with their opposable thumbs and fingers, which Ken is lacking, important for playing instruments.”
Daubenspeck says that the first vignette she created was “Valentine’s Day.”
“I started with a picture of a cafe from my kitchen as a backdrop, then added the flooring, which was a tablecloth,” she says.
Next came the furniture, along with accessories. The dolls were dressed for the occasion, which included a tux for the waiter.
“Balancing the waiter was most difficult because he had to stand on his own without falling on the delicately placed items next to him,” Daubenspeck says.
She says it took most of a day to set everything up for each scene, and 30 shots or more to get an angle that pleased her.
“After the first scene was finished, I made a list of 25 more ideas,” she says.
Daubenspeck was born and raised in Orlando, Fla., the fourth of five children.
“My dad, Bobby Cash, was an entertainer and recording artist with Sun Records,” she says. “He performed mostly in Cocoa Beach, Fla., during the Apollo missions, where NASA employees and astronauts were frequently in the audience.”
Cash also performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and toured nationally with CC Ryder.
Her mother, Wanda Wakeman, comes from a large family of nine children and was raised on a farm that was half in Virginia and half in North Carolina.
“Being the high energy, restless person she is, she left home at the age of 18 and moved to Florida, where she met my dad at one of his shows,” says Daubenspeck.
She says that being around music and performing onstage with her dad at a very young age made her realize that singing would be in her future.
“I began singing professionally at the age of 18 in the Tampa area with a group called Shade, then after about a year, I was offered a position in the band Sea Level, in Fort Lauderdale,” she says. “After a couple of years with that group, then at the age of 22, I was offered a position in a show band, Mystique, traveling as far as the Caribbean for one of our shows.”
This was when she met her future husband, Alan. He was the keyboardist for the group, while he was in school at the University of Miami, earning his master’s degree in music media writing and production.
It was while performing with Mystique that Daubenspeck was approached by a record company offering her deal to record a song called “Bring Back Your Love,” using the name Debra Shawn.
“Shortly after recording the single, Alan and I decided to get married and move to West Virginia to work with his father in the insurance business,” she says. “It was just after the birth of my son, Brandon, in 1993, that I was notified that the record was a success and became the No. 1-selling dance record in Miami for the month of April.”
Daubenspeck traveled back to Miami to perform live in several night clubs. This inspired the Daubenspecks to record a new album of originals “Gift of Love,” on Spotify and iTunes. The album produced two songs that received airplay in the West Virginia market.
“This gave me the opportunity to open for several national acts, including one of my favorites, Eddie Money,” she says.
The family moved to North Carolina in 2007 to be closer to Daubenspeck’s mother, Wanda, and stepfather, Alan Wakeman.
“We started a new career in real estate in 2008, but due to the housing market, Alan decided to go back to teaching school,” she says. “He currently teaches music at STARS Charter School and also works as a pianist at Southern Pines United Methodist Church.”
Daubenspeck is now retired from real estate, but still does occasional real estate photo shoots and graphic design projects for friends who are active brokers.
“I also sing in the praise band at SPUMC,” she says.
The couple have two children, Brandon, 28, and Bridget, 25. Brandon earned a degree in business administration (with a focus on IT) at N.C. State University, and Bridget is a student at Sandhills Community College, working toward a degree in biology.
Daubenspeck says that focusing on this project helped with her emotional challenges.
“I’m not really sure how, but something about the dolls takes me back to my childhood and gives me a sense of hope, security and innocence,” she says. “Focusing on the task of setting up the scenes took my mind off of my health issues and brought me joy. I’m truly not happy unless I’m creating something Whether it be music, lyrics, graphic design or photography, it makes my heart and soul happy.”
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.