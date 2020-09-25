Do you know what a columbarium is? Sounds like some test performed by a gastroenterologist but no, I looked it up after reading the obits. A columbarium is a niche housing an urn filled with a loved one’s ashes.
I learned this and so much more by reading the local obits, every day. I also read obits from cities where I have lived, but lately that’s become a bit discouraging. Too many familiar names.
Here, I know few of the deceased — a pity since Moore County attracts the most interesting people: military brass, adventurers, musicians, professors, industrialists, entrepreneurs, scientists, sports hierarchy. Most, it seems, came for an enjoyable and productive retirement playing golf, joining garden/book clubs, attending concerts, restoring classic cottages.
Their obits are a respectful litany of the good life. God bless.
But times, they are a-changin’. Obits are becoming more personal, more real. These days, we learn what brand of Scotch the white-haired gentleman pictured in blazer and silk tie preferred. For sure, included will be the name of the dog(s) he walked on the beach. We know that, besides marrying his college roommate’s sister, he ordered steak Bloody-Mary rare. These gentlemen, sometimes church deacons, nevertheless could punch out a raunchy joke or play “Good Night Irene” on the ukulele. Many professed a “lifelong” attachment to a sports team. And, at last, they get bragging rights for playing high school sports.
Ironically, obits bring them to life … as real life didn’t always.
I’m amazed how many local deceased grew up in the Northeast, or Ohio, or Illinois and have traveled to every continent for business or pleasure. I’m also amazed at how many parents have been predeceased by children. What happened?
Then, the dearly beloved outdoorsman, likely from a rural background, happiest hunting or fishing or “spending time with family.” He served in the armed forces, loved the Lord. He could fix anything. We need more like him, alive. His obit is short, pithy. Clichéd? Maybe, but so is Norman Rockwell.
In the obits survives a dying-out breed of woman identified as a “homemaker,” who raised children, grew vegetables and zinnias. She sang in the choir back when only choir ladies did not wear hats. I remember my granny joked that she wanted to be buried in her hat, so God would recognize her.
This beloved matriarch probably “died at home surrounded by family,” including great-grandchildren, the end result of an era when children married young and stayed close.
That lovely tableau has me ruminating. Was the passing really peaceful? Or are the words meant to soothe the pain?
Trace the women’s movement through obits …. the bookkeeper who rose to CFO, the secretary who conquered technology. The dress shop saleslady who went into marketing, with her daughter. Chronicle other social advancements: Women who keep their birth surnames. Same-sex relationships. And funerals, which before COVID-19 had begun to break the mold, including a recent burial at sea and multiple “No services planned.”
At first, I was shocked hearing the deceased would be remembered at his favorite bar/restaurant, where attendees were invited to wear colorful (think Hawaiian) shirts — an outgrowth of wakes, where the dear-departed received toasts into the wee hours. Here, memorial gatherings at a golf club are not uncommon. One featured music by The Beatles, the late duffer’s favorite. Years ago I attended a service held at the top of a skiers’ favorite mountain. Then, as the sun came up, we all skied down.
Jazz parades accompany the coffin through the streets of New Orleans.
Disrespectful? Like beauty, respect is in the eye of the beholders: Pray, drink, cry, dance, whatever feels right, seems to be the message.
Concerning months of obits promising “service to be held at a later date” … I’m skeptical. Grief owns an immediacy hard to revisit. Life pauses, then goes on, albeit altered. I predict the postponed services will be family gatherings where a candle is lit and remembrances exchanged, for closure. Maybe coffee and cake, afterwards.
Nobody did death like the ancient Egyptians who recorded their civilization in hieroglyphics, on pyramid walls. Now we expand Western tradition with personality obits, columbariums, inurnments, “celebrations of life” featuring video montages (remember “Philadelphia”?).
It’s all there: Sociology, psychology, history, genealogy, thanatology — even poetry: “Death be not proud,” wrote English sonneteer John Donne.
Just read the obits.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
