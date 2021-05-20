For many of us, a typical day is filled with screen time and Zoom calls. Making time to reconnect with nature can be challenging. If you have ever been curious about the benefits of meditation or nature therapy, join the Southern Pines Public Library for free “Forest Bathing for Wellness” sessions.
“Forest bathing is an evidence-based way to improve our health and wellness by gently connecting our senses to the richness of the natural world,” says a spokesman.
These sessions will be led by Lara Beth Jones, occupational therapist and certified nature and forest therapy guide. She will introduce the ideas behind nature therapy and lead a short walk, followed by invitations to meditate, explore and enjoy the outdoors.
Participants should wear whatever will be comfortable for a few hours outdoors, which may include a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses or an umbrella, and bring something to sit on like a blanket, towel or mat.
The sessions will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 7, 14, 21 and 28.
“Please arrive 5-10 minutes early to sign a waiver,” says the spokesman.
Sessions will take place in Southern Pines; locations will be announced to registrants via email. Register today at http://bit.ly/SPPLForestBathing.
“We are so excited to enjoy and explore nature together with you,” says the spokesman.
This program is made possible by the Friends of the Southern Pines Public Library. For more information on supporting the Friends, visit www.sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W Connecticut Ave. Call (910) 692-8235 for further information.
