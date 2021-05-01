The Artists League of the Sandhills will host an opening reception Friday, May 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring an exhibition of the work of Kathy Leuck.
“Adventures with a Palette Knife” will feature many pieces created during the sequestered time during the last year. Her newer work is done in oil paint in the “Alla Prima” style and exhibits some of the creative textures for which her work is known. The exhibit will hang through Thursday, May 27.
Being a social person by nature, the isolation of the pandemic was a frustrating time for Leuck, she says.
“I took up the palette knife instead of the brush, which I found freed me to be more expressive and looser in my rendering,” she says.
In October, she had a much-publicized exhibit and sale for charity of many works created over the year.
“I was thrilled that the exhibit was well supported by the community and benefited four nonprofit organizations,” Leuck says.
More of Leuck’s work is on exhibit at One of a Kind Gallery, in the theater building in Pinehurst; the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange and the Campbell House Gallery.
Also on exhibit is Leuck’s interpretation of Adele Bloch-Bauer, known as Adele Bloch-Bauer: “Portrait of the Woman in Gold.” She took up the creation and interpretation of the work after being challenged by artist friends to do so. Many patrons know her art because of her multi-media and experimental approach.
The original piece was created by Gustav Klimt in 1907 and has had a life of its own. Klimt, a Viennese artist, painted the 22-year-old Adele over a period of three years; the background exhibited a cacophony of glittering and erotic symbols of triangles, eyes, and eggs rendered in real gold leaf. Many critics criticized Klimt for his style, but history has made the piece iconic. The painter was influenced by Egyptian, Arabic and Oriental art, and the painting was considered an Art Nouveau masterpiece. The painting now resides in the Neue Galerie in New York City.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery, 35 artists’ studios, and classroom are located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops, and monthly gallery exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.