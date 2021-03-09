Students of the Union Pines High School’s theater program will present one of Disney’s most well-loved productions, “Frozen Jr.,” Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m.
The show will be filmed and then made available online.
Tickets are $15 per device and are available at https://sites.google.com/ncmcs.org/upstage-frozenjr/home.
This is the first musical production for Hannah Daniels, who became the director of UP Stage after the retirement of Judy Osborne.
“I fell in love with musicals as a toddler,” says Daniels. “There are videos of me singing — actually screaming — songs from ‘Annie,’ ‘Cats’ and ‘Joseph.’
Daniels describes herself as a “very shy middle school student.”
“I received a flyer about our school musical auditions, but I did not think it was worth the risk to audition — until I saw that the musical was ‘Annie,’” she says. “I was horrified about auditions, but I made it in and continued to be part of every school musical and competitive theater class up until my high school graduation.”
Daniels took a filmmaking class at Flat Rock Playhouse after being given a scholarship and says she was hooked.
“I started taking every class I could and participated in their youth and professional productions,” she says. “I was asked to come back as a teacher and everything came full circle.
Daniels earned her degree as a theater teacher at Appalachian State University.
“I have taught in Avery, Caldwell, Henderson and Transylvania counties,” she says.
Daniels says that scholarship to Flat Rock Playhouse shaped her entire life.
“Theater provided me with experiences where I was excited about working and creating with other people,” she says. “My teachers and my peers made me feel valued. As a teacher, I aim to create these experiences for my students. I have seen the impact theater can have on students’ time and time again.”
Daniels decided on “Frozen Jr.” because her goal was to select a show that would make students and audiences happy.
“Everyone has enough to stress about right now,” she says. “I overheard my students talk about how much they love the ‘Frozen’ films, so I knew they would be excited to bring this story to life. I wanted this experience to be magical for everyone, and it has been nothing short of that.”
Kaylee Robins, a senior who portrays Anna, says that “Frozen” has had a special place in her heart since she first saw it at the movie theater.
“I love playing a character who is so special and nostalgic to me,” she says.
Robins is also a member of the Union Pines Chamber Chorus. She started taking theater classes and participating in productions in her sophomore year.
“I would love to write and produce music as a career, but since this is not the most reliable career path, I’m not going to focus my education off music,” she says.
Senior Nathan Parker is taking on the dual roles of King Agnarr and Kristoff.
“I joined the theater program in my sophomore year after moving to North Carolina from Virginia,” he says. Parker, who says he definitely plans on continuing in a theater program in college, had roles in “The Little Mermaid” and “Mamma Mia.”
“I have to say my favorite aspect about playing Kristoff is that most of the time I’m essentially playing myself,” he says. “With that, I can treat every scenario as if I were there and in the moment.”
Daniels says that safety protocols have definitely made the process much different than usual.
“Our rehearsal times are cut short, and we can only have so many people in the room at a time,” she says. “Even with all the restrictions, our students are thrilled to be together and working on a show.”
Senior Savannah Telemeco is one of two student choreographers.
“COVID-19 has definitely thrown a curve ball at Jasmine, my choreography partner, and me,” says Telemeco. “You have all of these ideas in your head for a specific number, but have to reconfigure them to fit the new restrictions. It has definitely tested our problem-solving skills.”
Telemeco has been involved with UP Stage since her freshman year.
“It’s one of the best decisions I have made,” she says. “It has been fantastic to be able to grow an develop in this program, not only for myself, but watching others do the same.”
The cast of “Frozen Jr.” includes Kaylee Robins (Anna); Priscilla McCray (young/middle Anna and ensemble); Julie Armitage (Elsa); JaLeigh Wilson (young/middle Elsa and ensemble); Nathan Parker (King Agnarr and Kristoff); Summer Faull (Queen Iduna and ensemble); Andrew Rouse (Pabbie and Bishop); Caitlyn Pierpont (Bulda); Raine Brown (Sven); Caleb Free (Hans and Oaken); Byron Hodack (Weselton); Sierra Begley (Olaf); and ensemble players Macy Armstrong, Melanie Carmichael, Kalleigh Nichols, Lori Clous, Abigail Fringer, Priva Pace, Monique Blanc, Makenna Moore, Hope Wesney, Mallory Kautz, Elizabeth McCormick, Jada Spicer and Aubrey Withrow.
Daniels says she is thankful that the students are able to enjoy this experience.
“We will miss our live audiences, but the virtual aspect does give us a change to do some cool things with our staging that we could not have done otherwise,” says Daniels.
