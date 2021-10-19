RH

A scene from "Rocky Horror Picture Show"

The Sunrise Theater concludes its 2021 season in a way that is quickly becoming a tradition — with a screening of the campy 1975 musical movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

The film will be playing Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23. This film, sponsored by Spot On Floor and Carpet Rejuvenation, will begin with a costume contest and prizes being awarded to the winners.

“Rocky Horror” is an interactive musical phenomenon that has attracted costume-clad participants for decades. It is the story of a young, engaged couple (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick) who seek help at a strange castle when their car gets a flat tire in a rainstorm. The residents of the castle are having an annual Transylvanian Convention, while their leader Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry) is busy building the perfect man in his laboratory.

The film parodies science fiction and horror B movies from the 1930s to the 1960s. “Rocky Horror” was not a hit upon its release, but found a loyal audience as a midnight movie. It is now the longest-running theatrical release film in history. It has enjoyed a weekly run at the Clinton Street Theatre in Portland, Ore., for 43 years. This includes a 54-week run to an empty house during the COVID shutdown just to keep the streak alive.

The movies start at sunset (approximately 6:30 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 5:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the theater.

Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.  

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

