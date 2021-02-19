The Southern Pines Appearance Commission recently elected Terry Lenahan as the new appearance commission chair.
The commission meets monthly and is charged with improving the visual characteristics of the town and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Lenahan has been a member of the organization since 2014, having been asked to serve a third term since her first was to fill a vacancy. She is a former vice-chair of the commission and has served on and been the chair of the tree committee. She will also serve as head of the downtown flower pot committee.
Lenahan has been a certified Master Gardener for 18 years. She helped establish FirstGarden, along with FirstHealth’s Community Health Service Department in 2005. This was a community garden initiative project.
Katherine Schirmer will serve as vice-chair of the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, and she will serve as chair of the tree committee.
Birtha Shaw, who began her service in 2012, is the outgoing chair. She remains the chair of the Adopt-A-Street committee and the building and property committee.
Shaw communicated to the commission the need to look into the beautification west of the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge. Shaw’s interest and encouragement led to property improvements and clean-up in the area.
The commission offers a number of programs including: the Adopt-a-Street program, selecting the annual Sprucing Up Southern Pines award winners, organizing Arbor Day celebrations, and downtown flower pot beautification. The commission also sponsors and decorates a downtown street Christmas tree.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission still has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join.
Contact the Southern Pines administration office at (910) 692-7021 for more information and an application. To learn more about the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, including meeting times, agendas and meeting minutes, visit www.southernpines.net.
