On Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m., Gayle Tzemach Lemmon will be in conversation with Kimberly Daniels Taws of The Country Bookshop to chat about her latest book, “The Daughters of Kobani.” Register at www.ticketmesandhills.com for this free Zoom event. Books can be ordered from www.thecountrybookshop.biz.
Set in Northeastern Syria, “The Daughters of Kobani” tells the story of what ISIS has left in its wake: the most far-reaching experiment in women’s equality in the least likely place in the world, brought to you by young women who have been battling ISIS town by town, street by street since 2013.
These young women served as America’s ground force in the fight to defeat the Islamic State and “The Daughters of Kobani” tells for the first time, the story of how they came to serve as America’s partner.
Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield,” which was published in 2015, and “The Dressmaker of Khair Khana,” published in 2011, about a young entrepreneur who supported her community under the Taliban.
Under Lemmon’s leadership, “Ashley’s War” is currently being developed into a major motion picture at Universal with Reese Witherspoon as one of the producers.
Lemmon, who serves as an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, along with private sector leadership roles in emerging technology and national security, began writing about entrepreneurship in conflict and post-conflict zones while studying for her MBA at Harvard, following a decade covering politics at the ABC News political unit.
This work from Afghanistan, Rwanda, Liberia, Bosnia, and beyond has been published by the World Bank, Harvard Business School, the Financial Times, Harvard Business Review and CNN, among others. Following her MBA study, she led public policy analysis during the global financial crisis at the global investment firm PIMCO.
Lemmon is a frequent speaker on national security topics, including at the Aspen Security Forum and TED forums, and has given talks at West Point, ODNI, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the National Infantry Museum.
Her TED Talk on “Ashley’s War” and the reshaping of the hero story to include women has received more than a million views worldwide. She regularly appears on MSNBC, CNN, PBS, and National Public Radio.
Along with her national security work, she has reported and written extensively on several topics including child marriage in the United States for “PBS NewsHour” and on school choice, single moms and the power and importance of girls’ ambition for The Atlantic.
In addition to serving as a Robert Bosch Fellow in Germany, she was a Fulbright scholar in Spain, on the board of the international aid organization Mercy Corps and is a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. She speaks Spanish, German and French and is conversant in Dari and Kurmanci.
