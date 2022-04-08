Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.