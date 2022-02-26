“Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour” makes its North Carolina debut with Judson Theatre Company at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m., and runs for three performances through Sunday, April 10. The show stars the multi-award-winning team of David Maiocco, as Liberace, and Chuck Sweeney, as Miss Peggy Lee.
The show promises an extravagant explosion of hilarity and harmony as Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee take the audience on a twisted and funny road to a comeback. Can it happen in this age of Twitter and Instagram? Take the virtuoso playing of Liberace (known to friends as “Lee”) and the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Peggy Lee … put the two Lees together and you’ve got Lee Squared: The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour. It’s a unique evening of live music and laughter with two legends who defined four decades of music and pop culture. The show has received standing ovations and critical raves from audiences all over the country.
“Lee Squared is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen in my many years of showgoing. We’ve waited for the right moment to bring them to Pinehurst and we’re confident our audiences are going to absolutely adore it,” said Morgan Sills, Judson Theatre Company’s executive producer
A free talkback with the creative team will follow the Saturday, April 9 matinee, open to ticketholders for that performance. To allow for social distancing, this indoor event will be limited to 50 percent capacity. The COVID-19 protocols of Sandhills Community College and Bradshaw Performing Arts Center currently require masks that cover the face and mouth to be worn at all times while indoors on campus. Longtime friends and collaborators, Maiocco and Sweeney are each Bistro and MAC Award Winners, for Musical Direction and Outstanding Impersonation, respectively, and have jointly won the 2017 Bistro Award for Lee Squared.
Maiocco (Liberace), a graduate of The Boston Conservatory, spent two decades in New York City as a music director, off-Broadway conductor and Broadway orchestra pianist prior to taking on the role of Liberace. He is honored to perform as a licensed artist of The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Visual Arts in professional theatres nationwide.
Sweeney (Peggy Lee) is is a veteran musical theater artist who has performed solo shows – as himself or as Peggy Lee – in venues from Montreal to Miami Beach, and points in between. An accomplished actor, he has also had roles in off-Broadway and off-off Broadway productions and regional theaters. He keeps the memory of Miss Lee alive with a ‘fevered’ impersonation that includes a heavy dose of hilarity.
Produced by Judson Theatre Company, the professional theatre company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) was co-founded by Morgan Sills and Daniel Haley in 2012. Judson is a recipient of N.C. Theatre Conference’s statewide Parides Award for Excellence in Professional Theatre and multiple Broadway World Awards. Recent productions include the regional premiere of “Yes, Virginia”; “Witness for the Prosecution.” starring Tony Award nominee Alan Campbell; “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” starring Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers, Kim Coles, and Joyce Reehling; and “The Sunshine Boys,” starring Don Most and Robert Wuhl.
Cape Cod Today called Lee Squared “Hilarious! Hysterical! Brilliant!” Back Stage says “Maiocco makes the piano sound like the Philharmonic!” and Show Business Weekly praised Sweeney for a “tantalizing take on Peggy Lee from a consummate performer!” And StageBuddy sums up the whole show saying, “Maiocco plays the piano at least as well as Liberace ever did and has his accent down pat! And Sweeney’s singing and speaking voice comes uncannily close to Peggy Lee's.”
“You don’t have to be familiar with Liberace and Peggy Lee to love Lee Squared,” Haley said. “Their musicianship is immaculate and their comedy is side-splitting and smart. Together Maiocco and Sweeney have created a delightfully satisfying laugh-packed evening you won’t want to miss. You’ll have a great time.”
Tickets are $38 in advance, $45 at the door, with $25 student and military tickets (ID required) available at JudsonTheatre.com or in the Boyd Library box office on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
