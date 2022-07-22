Writers are always on the lookout for the sweet spot where their passions and opportunities intersect. Lee Pace found his in the Sandhills with both its abundance of world-class golf courses and its depth of appreciation for writers and their craft. Pace will explore these in depth at the next Weymouth Writers-in-Residence.
His 2021 book “Good Walks - Rediscovering the Soul of Golf at Eighteen of Carolina’s Best Courses” will be the topic of the Wednesday, July 27 event. He will share his philosophy, how he came to craft “Good Walks” and the interesting experiences and characters he encountered during the three-year writing process.
For more than 30 years, Pace has written prolifically about the golf scene in the Sandhills. He is the author of multiple books about Pinehurst, Pine Needles and Mid-Pines, and he’s written articles for a variety of magazines including GOLF, Links, Golfweek and Private Clubs. He currently contributes a monthly column, Golftown Journal, for PineStraw Magazine.
An avid golfer for more than 40 years, Pace maintains that golf is best experienced while walking the course. He fervently believes that carts are a “blight on the landscape.” Recognizing that there are exceptions when golf carts are necessary, Pace believes that “the game was meant to be played on foot.”
Pace remembers his first experience at Weymouth, it was the week of the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 when he was part of The Pilot’s editorial team. David Woronoff, president and publisher, arranged for Pace and the rest of the out-of-town staff to stay at the magnificent Aymar Embury II designed Boyd House. One of Pace’s current projects is a centennial book for Hope Valley Country Club, in Durham, which was founded 1926. Its clubhouse was also designed by Embury. Pace plans to begin working through his interviews and documents during his Writers-In-Residence stay at Weymouth.
Pace graduated from the University of North Carolina, in 1979, with a degree in journalism. He resides in Chapel Hill. In addition to his interest in the world of golf, he is an ardent Tar Heel fan. Pace covers the football program through his “Extra Points” on-line feature and as sideline reporter for the Tar Heel Sports Network. He is the author of the coffee table book "Football in a Forest—The Life and Times of Kenan Memorial Stadium."
The talk on July 27, at 5:30 p.m., will be held in the Great Room at Weymouth Center. The presentation will be followed by a light reception and a book signing with books available for purchase. The program is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. It is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.