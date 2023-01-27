February is the “Month of Love.” Flowers, candy, or a romantic meal often come to mind to show someone how much we care about them. But many of us rarely think of doing something special for ourselves. Treat yourself this February by taking a personal enrichment class at Sandhills Community College through our Workforce Continuing Education department. Maybe you’ll choose to pick up a paintbrush or craft handmade cards. Consider expanding your knowledge of microgreens, Spanish or the U.S. Constitution. You will love the results of showing yourself a little love.
Hobbies
In “Landscape Painting,” students will look at today’s award-winning landscape painters for tips we can use. You will review The Anatomy of Trees by R.V. Cole for our local trees. You can work from photos you have taken or class examples. This is a class for oil painters, but acrylics are welcome. Your goal is to paint 1 or 2 award-winning landscapes in your style. Join us for six weeks of painting fun. Held on Tuesdays, Feb. 7-March 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.; class cost is $100.
“Watercolor Basics and More” will help the beginner learn to love watercolor painting. You will explore ways to manage water and create interesting results. Each session will focus on a technique such as “wet in wet” skies, drybrush rocks, trees, and florals. Attention will be given to composition and focal points. A completed painting is not the goal but rather a time to practice ways to achieve the desired effect and build confidence. The class will be adjusted for those who have more experience or have taken this class before. Held on Thursdays, Feb. 9-March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.; class cost is $130.
“Creative Card Making: Beginner and Advanced” will teach you how to create handmade cards in a new class for beginners. Learn how to properly use inks, stamps, and papers. Intermediate Card makers will learn creative layouts, various tools & techniques, and more. You must take the beginners class before you take Intermediate. Supplies are included in the cost. Held on Mondays, Feb. 6-March 27, the intermediate class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and the beginners class from 5 to 7 p.m. This class will cost $85.
In “Micro Greens,” you will enjoy harvesting fresh little greens on the cold days of winter. You will make microgreen trays out of simple materials that you will take home with your seeds ready to go! No special equipment is needed. Held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; class cost is $75.
Photography
In “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 23 for Beginners,” will teach you how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 20-23. Learn to create catalogs and albums, import, and organize photos, perform basic editing and use the editor’s quick and guided modes. Learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos and adding text and graphics. A laptop with Elements version 20 or higher installed is recommended. Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 30- March 8 (from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays); class cost is $75.
Languages
“Spanish Beginning Conversation” will provide you with the foundation for asking and responding to simple questions using basic vocabulary. Engage in easy conversations and communicate in social, business and travel situations. Students will study a variety of basic written materials and master writing simple sentences needed in everyday life. Absorb Spanish culture by learning the language. Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 20-March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.; class cost is $75 plus the cost of the text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Spring Eight-Week Curriculum Session
An eight-week session of spring semester curriculum classes begins on March 13. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys and Girls Club Unit. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon or evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab or work on projects. Club participants will receive homework assistance and dinner is offered. The cost is $40 per child per year. Transportation is provided from McDeeds Creek, Farm Life, and Carthage Elementary schools.
In addition, there is a drop-in club from 6 to 9 p.m. for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other academic reasons. Dinner will be provided for the children. This drop-in club is free.
Moore and Hoke County High School students can take classes at SCC as juniors and seniors. Those completing the required number of CCP credits qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to bit.ly/3Gz4nwq.
