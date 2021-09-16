The League of Women Voters of Moore County(LWVMC) announces its second in a series of Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The issue will be amendments to the U.S. Constitution and will complement the congressionally-declared Constitution Week and Citizenship Day the previous week.
To register, use the following: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89221658951.
The League, in its mission to empower voters and defend democracy, has invited members of the Pinecrest High School Debate Team to select what they think are the most important amendments to the Constitution and discuss the impact those amendments have had on our country.
“They may even reveal what they believe to be the most critical proposed constitutional amendment that was never adopted,” says a spokesman.
Following the students’ discussion, participants will hear from Judi Lotas, director of the N.C. League and co-chair of the LWV ERA Committee.
