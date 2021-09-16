The League of Women Voters of Moore County(LWVMC) announces its second in a series of Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The issue will be amendments to the U.S. Constitution and will complement the congressionally-declared Constitution Week and Citizenship Day the previous week.

To register, use the following: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89221658951.

The League, in its mission to empower voters and defend democracy, has invited members of the Pinecrest High School Debate Team to select what they think are the most important amendments to the Constitution and discuss the impact those amendments have had on our country.

“They may even reveal what they believe to be the most critical proposed constitutional amendment that was never adopted,” says a spokesman.

Following the students’ discussion, participants will hear from Judi Lotas, director of the N.C. League and co-chair of the LWV ERA Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days