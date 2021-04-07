North Carolina is facing redrawing of its electoral districts, and the League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) in its mission to empower voters and defend democracy opposes gerrymandering and supports the establishment of fair districts. To enhance public awareness on how redistricting impacts key issues LWVMC is sponsoring three events:
Debate
“Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy” kicks off on Tuesday, April 13, at 5 p.m., via Zoom. Members of the Pinecrest High School debate team will present and discuss issues surrounding the establishment of fair congressional districts. This will be a nonpartisan look at a variety of ways to ensure that congressional maps are drawn in such a way to give all citizens equal representation. “The students bring such enthusiasm and unbiased thinking to this important issue,” says Joan Matula, co-president of LWVMC. “We are excited to present this new series of “dialogues” on topics of civic interest,” says Joan Matula, co-president of LWVMC.
“In the fall, we plan programs on constitutional amendments and the electoral college,” adds Jay Emery, co-president LWVMC. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkceysrDssHdYni0XbMNMkyWjvn-i8ZE6I
Caravan
“Driving the Change” will combine the advocacy of the League with that of the NAACP and other local organizations in a “Driving the Change” car caravan Sunday, April 17. Participants will gather at 9:30 a.m. across from Southern Pines Primary School, 1250 W. New York Ave., at the corner of Carlisle Street. The caravan will start at 10 a.m. and drive along a route in Southern Pines with a police escort. Vehicles will be decorated with signs and additional information on the importance of Fair Districts will be handed out to educate the public.
Moore County NAACP Branch President O’Linda Watson-McSurely said the branch is pleased to partner with other Moore County voters to spread the word about fair districting and ending racial (and other types of) gerrymandering.”
Contacting Legislators
“Delivering our Voice” provides an opportunity on April 29 for League members to mail postcards to state legislators confirming our position that transparency is needed when maps are drawn. A photo opportunity will be available at the Southern Pines post office at 11 a.m. This activity coincides with The People Powered Day of Action called by the League of Women Voters of the US for league chapters around the country to come together and affirm their commitment to a fair redistricting process in 2021.
More information on these events can be found at lwvmc.org website.
