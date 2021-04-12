On March 16, at a virtual meeting and carton cuisine luncheon, the League of Women Voters of Moore County presented three outstanding Moore County High School students with a $1,000 Civic Leader Scholarship.
Selected were Mallie Clara Purvis, of North Moore High School, Emma Thomas, of Union Pines High School, and Matthew Butler, of Pinecrest High School. These students were selected based on their strong academic performances, as well as their leadership and civic-mindedness, both in school and in their community.
Mallie Clara Purvis is a senior at North Moore High School, where she is at the top of her class academically. Her personal experiences in the rural community of Robbins have shaped her goal of improving health care in high poverty areas. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to double major in psychology and biochemistry on the pre-med track. After college, she will pursue a career as a pediatrician.
“My community has molded me into the person I am today, and I’m determined to return to continue bettering it both in health and education,” she says. “
Emma Thomas, a senior at Union Pines High School, is an active, well rounded, and confident young woman. She is described by her AP English teacher as “assiduous, brilliant and resourceful, as well as good-natured, diplomatic, and kind.” Thomas experienced firsthand the election process during this past election when she volunteered at the election polls. The election process is very important, and Thomas promotes voting as a civic responsibility. She wants to continue her education at a four-year university and go on to become an RN and then possibly a nurse anesthetist. She is undecided about her top choices, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte or East Carolina University.
“I look forward to making a difference in the lives of others and helping my community,” she says.
Matthew Butler attends Pinecrest High School. He is a self-disciplined, thoughtful, and musically talented senior with stellar academic credentials and many varied interests. He is currently undecided on a school, but so far been accepted at Elon University, Furman University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“Wherever I choose to attend, I plan to be a civic leader in my collegiate community while I pursue a liberal arts degree,” he says. “In addition, I am going to continue pursuing my passions of musical theater and choir.”
The Civic Leader Scholarship began in 2014, focusing on various criteria, but emphasizing leadership skills and civic responsibility. The League has since awarded $14,900 to 18 students in its first five years. These students, all outstanding scholars, extremely talented, and civic minded, have gone to various colleges and majored in diverse curricula.
The LWVMC is a nonpartisan political organization whose mission is to empower voters through education and advocacy.
