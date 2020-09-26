The League of Women Voters of Moore County is sponsoring a tribute and celebration honoring the life and accomplishments of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a showing of “On the Basis of Sex,” Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7:15 p.m., under the stars on Sunrise Square, Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.

“Justice Ginsburg led a life dedicated to advancing the rights of women and minorities,” says a spokesman. “Let us honor her.”

A voter registration and information event will be held prior to the event from 3 to 7 p.m., under the Sunrise Theater’s marquee.

A “pay what you can” Sunrise donation will be available.

“This is a bring your own blanket and chair event,” says the spokesman. “Face masks and social distancing are required.”

Visit Sunrisetheater.com for outdoor movie rules. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The alternate rain date is Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit LWVMC.org, SunriseTheater.com, Facebook at LWV of Moore County and Vote411.org.

