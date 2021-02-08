The League of Women Voters will meet via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The program is “Creating New Business Perspectives During COVID,” and features four local businesswomen, who will discuss how they are managing the challenges the epidemic has presented.
The panel includes MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise Theater; D’Shawn Russell, founder and CEO of Southern Elegance; Katrin Franklin, owner of Bump and Baby, in Pinehurst, and Piggy + Co., in Southern Pines; and Laura Bailey, the fine dining operations manager at Pinehurst Resort.
Those who are interested may request the Zoom link by emailing lwvmcpres2@gmail.com. The link will be emailed Monday, Feb. 15.
