Leagues of Women Voters throughout the United States in support of the People Powered Day of Action on Thursday, April 29, contacted their legislators about the upcoming redistricting.
Each state is required to redraw the election districts after the results of the census are available. This occurs every 10 years.
Since 2010, the population of North Carolina has grown, adding an additional representative, thus requiring redrawing the size and shape of the voting districts assuring equitable representation of voters.
On April 29, the League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) mailed 100 postcards to Rep. Jamie Boles and Senators Tom McInnis and Allen McNeill urging them to discontinue gerrymandering and create fair voting districts.
In the last decade, more than $10 million dollars was spent by the N.C. government due to lawsuits about gerrymandering and unfair district maps.
Other events were held to educate the voters of Moore County. On April 13, Dynamic Dialogues on Democracy, sponsored by the LWVMC, featured Pinecrest High School debate team coach Ben Denton and three outstanding students in a discussion of important aspects in drawing fair maps. Their research and understanding provided informative information on issues related to the process of drawing fair maps.
Also, on April 17, League members, with cars decorated with signs and streamers, drove in a caravan called “Driving the Change” around Southern Pines. The vehicles were escorted by members of the Southern Pines Police Department.
The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and does not support political candidates or parties. However, we do take positions on issues especially related to voting. Citizens deserve to have an open and participatory process in the creation of fair voting districts.
