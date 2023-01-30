The League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) is pleased to announce plans to host its 15th annual Lunch with Legends on Wednesday, March 22, at The Country Club of North Carolina, 1600 Morganton Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. This year’s event will honor past, present and future leaders— Wilma Mankiller, past primary chief, Comanche Nation, portrayed by Paula Shelton, Jo Nicholas, current League of Women Voters state president, and LWVMC 2022 scholarship recipient and future leader, Emma Mack.
The League’s 2023 Civic Leaders Scholarships will be presented to deserving local high school seniors. We have exciting items for this year’s raffle, including rounds of golf on one of CCNC’s exceptional and challenging courses. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance and the day of the event.
“A beautiful new venue and a new day of the week, Wednesday, will provide attendees with an entertaining, enjoyable event,” says League President Peggy Crawford. “We hope the community will come out and
support us in our major fundraising event.”
The gathering will start with a social hour in the beautifully remodeled Watson Room and Terrace at CCNC with a selection of heavy hors doeuvres, followed by the program which will be presented to the audience in the Royal Dornoch Ballroom.
Tickets for Lunch with Legends are conveniently available for purchase online at www.lwvmc.org, or tickets may be requested by emailing rosepowers46@gmail.com; the price is $50 per person. Sponsorships for the event are also available to anyone interested – businesses, professionals, organizations, individuals – and range from $50 to $200 and beyond. Further sponsor information can be obtained from Mary Price at mprice7@nc.rr.com; direct contributions to the LWVMC Angel Scholarship Fund are also encouraged.
All League activities are non-partisan and conducted with the League’s mission in mind – Empowering Voters,Defending Democracy. Funds raised at last year’s event allowed the League to register and educate voters, hold both the County Commissioner and Board of Education Candidate Forums, sponsor the Carter Center’s Fair Election Tour, support the organization’s Scholarship fund, LWV National VOTE411 Website and Ruth Pauley Lecture Series. For more information about the event or the League, visit www.lwvmc.org.
