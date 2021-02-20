The 13th annual Lunch With Legends Civic Scholarship fundraiser will carry on again this year — COVID style.
“Please join us Tuesday, March 16, with a Zoom at Noon presentation and a delicious “Carton Cuisine” Lunch prepared by the women at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange.
“You will meet the three exceptional young people who have been awarded our annual civic scholarships of $1,000 each,” says a spokesman. “We will also have a musical performance from former scholarship winner, Kelly McIntire.”
For this pandemic presentation, the League is reaching back into its archives to become re-acquainted with Abigail Adams and Frances Perkins. The actors portraying the legends are dressed in authentic period costumes and deliver the moving and often emotional words actually written and spoken by the women whose parts they are playing.
Abigail Adams was first portrayed at the League’s inaugural event in March 2009. Adams was the first real “woman activist,” who encouraged her husband to “remember the ladies” throughout his work as a founding father and the second president. She also advocated for equal education for girls in a time when many of them were not even taught to read or write. Adam’s is portrayed by League member Mary Price.
Frances Perkins was the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet. She was appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt and was originally presented at the 2011 luncheon. Perkins is not as well known as Adams, however, she very quietly, albeit strongly, changed the very course of the labor force in this country. She is known as the author of Social Security, as well as a driving force for fair labor practices throughout the country. She is being portrayed by Mary Lou Bernett.
Local musician, singer and producer Tom Bernett will once again narrate the program, and provide a patriotic musical finale.
“Carton cuisines,” featuring a deluxe turkey wrap, sauted potato slices (chips), and a big chocolate chip cookie, are $25 and will be available for pickup at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“We hope you will pick it up, take it home, and watch the 13th annual Lunch with Legends presentation,” says the spokesman. “And we’re looking ahead to the 14th annual Lunch With Legends in March 2022, when we will be back at the Member’s Club with two brand new legends — and no more COVID,” say Joan Matula and Jay Emery, League co-presidents.
