The League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) announced a change of venue for its Lunch with Legends and raffle scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will be held in the Carolina Hall and Terrace of the Carolina Hotel, providing maximum space for attendees and a separate viewing area for the presentation of the two legendary women being honored this year: Shirley Chisholm, portrayed by local businesswoman Mary Rocca and Hallie Quinn Brown, portrayed by Wilma Laney, Aberdeen Town Commissioner.
The price for the event is $50 per person. Raffle tickets are $10 each or $50 for 6. A nominal processing fee applies. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event by cash or check. Event tickets are available online at ticketmesandhills.com.
Lunch with Legends is held annually to coincide with Women’s History Month, a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society that has been observed annually in March in the U.S. since 1987. In addition, March 8, 2022, is International Women’s Day, a global celebration of the economic, political and social achievements of women, which took place for the first time on March 8, 1911 and has been sponsored by the United Nations since 1975. In its sponsoring resolution, the UN stated that it wanted “to recognize the fact that securing peace and social progress and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms require the active participation, equality and development of women; and to acknowledge the contribution of women to the strengthening of international peace and security.”
The League’s Civic Leader Scholarships will also be awarded to four outstanding Moore County high school students who met and exceeded the scholarship’s criteria. This year's recipients are Adrian Archer, Pinecrest High School (son of Ron and Claudia Archer); Nathan Auman, Union Pines High School (son of Bryan and Stephanie Auman); Layla Williams, North Moore High School (daughter of Chad and Laura Williams); and Emma Mack, North Moore High School (daughter of Summer and Clint Mack).
“These students best represent civic leaders in their schools and their communities. We believe they will continue their civic leadership roles in the future,” noted Co-president Marcey Katzman.
The League has given more than $20,000 in scholarships since 2016 when the program began.
This year’s Lunch with Legends offers a new format, starting with a social hour, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, followed by the program, which will be presented in a theater-style seating arrangement. The winner of the raffle – a week’s stay in a Pawley’s Island beachfront condominium that sleeps 8 – will be drawn. The winner need not be present
Money raised at Lunch with Legends supports the organization’s non-partisan community activities, including voter registration drives, the LWV National VOTE411 website, candidate forums, and scholarships that encourage student involvement in the political process and community service. For more information, visit https://www.lwvmc.org/
