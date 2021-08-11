The League of Women Voters of Moore County presented six sets of environmental books to Lindsey Size, Moore County Schools curriculum specialist.
These books demonstrate the League’s commitment to support the children of Moore County and teach the importance of protecting and preserving our planet, and ways that their generation can be involved in making that happen.
Each set included “The Lorax,” “Our House Is on Fire” and “A Child’s Introduction to the Environment.”
“Originally three schools were identified to receive the books — Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Robbins, says a spokesman. “Due to the generosity of our members, we were able to more than double our book donations.”
A complete set of these books was also presented to the Moore County Literacy Council for its summer reading program.
