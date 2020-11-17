Elections come and hurricanes go, but Thanksgiving always means turkey.
Except Turkey Day 2020 looks different, with fewer people at the table. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services suggests limiting gatherings to people within the same household. Travelers are asked to consider a rapid antigen test three days in advance.
In anticipation of smaller feasts, weeks ago the National Turkey Federation predicted an increased demand for 10-12 pound birds and plenty of them, since restaurant/hotels have altered options: The Carolina Dining Room at Pinehurst Resort will not mount its sumptuous buffet, although other resort restaurants will be open — also a whole-turkey take-out meal serving 10.
Which gives turkey virgins the jitters.
Fear not. Roasting the bird is a snap once frills are winnowed from the necessities.
The Method
Emails start arriving in September, requesting this magic, foolproof trick known as “Turkey in a Blanket.”
Calculate roasting time so turkey is done an hour before carving. Turn oven to 375 degrees for the last 10 minutes. Remove turkey from oven, siphon off juices to make gravy, quickly cover with heavy-duty foil sealing edges to the pan. This may require several sheets of foil. Make sure seams are sealed. Cover turkey with a clean blanket or quilt, folded double, tucking edges under pan on all sides. Set aside for an hour, which frees up oven for side dishes. At serving time, uncover turkey, remove trussing, transfer to heated platter and bring to the table. Turkey will be steaming hot, juicy and slice without shredding.
The Tools
Pan: Sorry, but most foil pans aren’t strong enough for a 12-14-pounder. Invest in a jumbo metal roasting pan with handles and 3-inch sides. Add a cradle — absolutely necessary for transferring bird from pan to platter.
Baster: Hold out for one with glass shaft; grease doesn’t wash off plastic and metal is blind. Injecting needle? Maybe, although most commercial turkeys are pre-injected with broth and flavorings. If you decide to inject a fresh turkey, try dry white wine and melted butter.
Cellophane roasting bags: Cooks either love ’em or hate ’em. They produce a nicely browned, moist turkey in less time, without basting, but aren’t as suitable for very large birds. Reduce oven temp to 335 when using…and don’t forget to pierce cellophane several times with a fork over the breast, not at thigh level. A cellophane bag is perfect for roasting an extra breast, which might be dry otherwise.
Non-stick heavy duty aluminum foil: Sturdy enough for a “tent” that holds its shape. However, to be safe, before covering bird, lay a few celery ribs across breast to prevent foil from pulling off skin.
Poultry shears: A lifetime investment without which disjointing wings and legs is such a pain. Sharp knives of several lengths a must.
The Inside Job
A Thanksgiving turkey without stuffing is like bacon without eggs, or Christmas without Santa. “Dressing” baked outside the bird is more popular in the South. Humbug! Stuffing doesn’t have to be fancy — stale corn bread, cubed biscuits and French bread, chopped celery, onions, parsley (veggies softened by simmering a few minutes in chicken broth), sage or poultry seasoning — packed into cavity will afford the feast an extra dimension.
For roasting birds larger than 15 pounds, when done remove all stuffing from cavity and while hot, cover and microwave about 5 minutes to ensure juices drained into the stuffing are bacteria-free.
The Vino
By happy coincidence, Beaujolais nouveau is released upon the French population amid celebrations, on the third Thursday of November — a week before Thanksgiving.
Happily, its fruity essence pairs perfectly with poultry, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. Otherwise, Canada Dry Cranberry Ginger Ale provides nice bubbles.
Leftovers
This step is a must: Immediately after dinner, remove turkey from bones, slice (if desired), divide with stuffing among shallow containers with tight lids and refrigerate immediately. Freeze carcass and bones for next week’s chowda.
Take the Easy Way
The Fresh Market offers cooked turkeys with or without sides. Some local caterers will do the roasting and provide sides. Butterball offers fully cooked whole smoked turkeys (best heated in a cellophane bag, with a cup of chicken broth).
Fried turkey requires an appliance, lots of oil, and a prayer nothing will go wrong.
Instead, if the grill master offers his services, buy a small whole fresh turkey. Split into halves or quarters, marinate several hours in barbecue sauce diluted with white wine and cook, covered, over low coals several hours until done, turning several times.
Or Go Old School
The spit-cooked turkey served at the first Thanksgiving in the fall of 1621 was wild, therefore tough, stringy, centuries removed from Dolly Parton Butterballs.
Near the Massachusetts coast, seafood, perhaps lobster, was the better bet, along with pumpkin pudding sweetened with maple and baked in the shell, corn bread and root vegetables.
Focus for this uniquely American holiday has shifted from giving thanks to presenting a magazine turkey.
In a season when thousands of family tables will have empty chairs or no turkey at all, giving thanks for what remains matters more than ever.
