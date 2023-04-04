Fantastical creatures and characters of all shapes and sizes will fill the Fair Barn and beyond in a beautiful flow of creativity and joy when Paperhand Puppet Intervention, an award-winning puppet troupe, takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Sponsored by the 2023 Cooper Ford Concert Series and presented by Vision 4 Moore, the all-ages show benefits the Authors in Moore Schools (AIMS) program.
“These are larger-than-life puppets,” says Pamela Partis, Vision 4 Moore’s executive director. “Think ‘Lion King’ puppets on Broadway, not marionettes. This is a real experience.”
Partis and her husband, Tom Fioretti, first encountered Paperhand Puppet Intervention at a performance in Durham. “I’ve been trying to think of something we could do more focused on younger children. I thought this was a great event because even us big kids thoroughly enjoyed their show.”
Paperhand Puppet Intervention’s directors Donovan Zimmerman and Jan Burger met and began a collaboration of epic proportions nearly 20 years ago. Their shows feature giant puppets and masks made out of papier-mâché, cardboard, bamboo, old house paints, cloth and other assorted junk (treasure to them!).
The upcoming World of Wonder performance is the first time Vision 4 Moore has worked alongside AIMS, which promotes the love of reading by bringing students, authors, schools, communities and parents together through great books. Vision 4 Moore was established by the late Bob Bailie, a local commercial developer and philanthropist who wanted to support those who help others.
Each year, Vision 4 Moore partners with other local nonprofits and brings special events and concerts to Moore County.
Outside the Fair Barn on Sunday, April 16, the Big Fat Philly food truck will be parked with picnic tables; food service will be available starting at noon, and the doors open at 12:30 p.m. Later the same day, food service will begin again at 6 p.m., in advance of the Sidecar Social Club concert, also sponsored by Cooper Ford Concert Series and presented by Vision 4 Moore.
“The idea is to use the Fair Barn for two different events on the same day. We are kind of double-dipping to bring both experiences and also lower our expenses so we can give more money to our partnering nonprofits,” Partis said. “We think this will be a win-win proposition.”
A World of Wonder tickets are $20 in advance ($27 at door); $10 for children (under 3 free). Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 1 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve. Purchase at Cooper Ford, in Carthage; Cooper Auto Choice, in Southern Pines; or online at Vision4Moore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.