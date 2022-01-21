Ladysticks is bringing her live cooking musical show to Moore County, her first appearance in North Carolina. The kid-friendly event on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College, offers fun for the whole family.
“The show starts the moment you get out of your car. There will be unexpected surprises and lots of lovely audience participation,” said Ebony Peterkin, who performs as Ladysticks. “They will have the opportunity to step into the show and cook up some music with me. I’ve taken all of my cultural passport stamps and put them into this journey. Be prepared for a night of laughter, pure comedy and musical surprises.”
Ladysticks is an accomplished percussionist who grew up in the Sandhills. Her aunt, Mary Kemp Thomas, was the first person to graduate from Sandhills Community College. She completed her university studies at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and later retired from Hoke County Schools after a 28-year teaching career.
Peterkin also was a trailblazer, leaving Raeford as a young teen to attend the Hollywood High School Performing Arts Center magnet school, in Los Angeles.
“The school changed my life. It made me a showman and a comedian. My aunt was the person who encouraged me to go and convinced the school that I would be something special.”
After graduation, she returned to the area and enrolled at Sandhills Community, where she had the chance to participate in the Sandhills Jazz Band. At the time, she was the only female and the only Black member.
“I just played my butt off,” she said, laughing.
At Sandhills, she also formed a close bond with vocal professor Frances Wilson, who taught her to appreciate classical music while Peterkin introduced her gospel music. “She was a wonderful mentor and friend.”
Peterkin went on to earn a scholarship to Musicians Institute, a top commercial, music industry school. Her first professional recording session was with Sheila E., and she had the opportunity to perform in touring shows in Tokyo, Malaysia, and across the U.S.
“I toured for 10 years, pretty much my entire 20’s, every year I was in a different country,” Ladysticks said.
Her upcoming performance at Owens Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 5, marks her first professional appearance in North Carolina. Advanced tickets are available online for $15 at TicketMeSandhills.com, or $20 at the door.
