La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet performs their concert “Fiesta in Sound” in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Led and directed by Gregg Gelb, the quintet comprises players from North Carolina, one of whom is originally from the Dominican Republic.
“We love presenting live music in the McPherson Theater because it’s such an intimate space. You’re right there with the musicians just a few feet away, it’s like they’re playing at an exclusive private party for you and your friends. La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet’s music will definitely have the audience smiling and tapping its toes,” says BPAC’s new Executive Director, Morgan Sills. “Plus we’ve upgraded the lighting in the theatre, with a new grid installed and many more lighting instruments, and we’re excited for Sandhills audiences to experience that.”
At the heart of the quintet’s engaging and exciting music are the Latin and African beats that are the trademark rhythms of Latin Jazz. Jazz history and improvisations are included in the repertoire of this high energy group, which plays authentic Latin Jazz made famous by musicians such as Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria, and Dizzy Gillespie, plus original tunes by Gelb, Anderson and Kleindienst. Their self-titled album is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major music platforms.
The quintet has performed throughout North Carolina in festivals, clubs, and schools. Gelb was a recipient of the Raleigh Medal of Arts in 2018 and a NC Arts Council Jazz Fellowship. He has played jazz and taught for over 30 years throughout the Triangle.
Other members of the quintet include Ramon Ortiz, a Latin Jazz percussionist who is a native of the Dominican Republic. He began playing professionally in Santo Domingo and in his 20’s he moved to Montreal, Quebec which enabled him to play throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Pianist and composer Steve Anderson’s music has been published on fourteen albums, four of which have appeared on the Grammy Awards ballots. Beverly Botsford is a cross-cultural percussionist and educator who has worked with Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble, Urban Bush Women, and the American Dance Festival. She spent 15 touring with Grammy nominated, jazz vocalist, Nnenna Freelon, in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, the Umbria Jazz Festival, Lincoln Center as well as in London, Greece, Brazil and Angola. Bassist Andy Kleindienst (who is also a trombonist) is an educator and co-director for Orquesta GarDel, which released the Triangle’s first album of original timba music, “Lo Que Tu Querias.”
“We’ve already sold quite a few tickets for this one, so we urge people to get their tickets in advance,” says Sills. Seating is general admission. Tickets for “Fiesta in Sound” are $27.00 and available at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
