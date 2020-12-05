In recent years a National/No. 9 women’s group, affectionately known as “Knit Wits” (they originated as a group who knitted) has identified a local nonprofit for making a holiday donation.
This year, they selected AOS and Friends Care Inc., which is dedicated to serving the direct care needs and providing programs to benefit those affected by dementia and their caregivers.
Since being founded by John Barrett and Amy Natt in late 2015, AOS&FC has supported the local community with more than 60 direct care grants, more than 50 robo-companion pets, almost 20 personalized music players, and prior to the COVID pandemic, running a bi-monthly Memory and Music Cafe. More information can be found at aosfcare.org.
Barbara Latin, who coordinated this year’s generous donation effort, said that in addition to “Many group members having personal stories about a loved one with dementia, they could not help but think of how COVID has had an even greater impact on the lives of those affected with dementia.”
