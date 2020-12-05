Knit Wits

The Knit Wits

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

In recent years a National/No. 9 women’s group, affectionately known as “Knit Wits” (they originated as a group who knitted) has identified a local nonprofit for making a holiday donation.

This year, they selected AOS and Friends Care Inc., which is dedicated to serving the direct care needs and providing programs to benefit those affected by dementia and their caregivers.

Since being founded by John Barrett and Amy Natt in late 2015, AOS&FC has supported the local community with more than 60 direct care grants, more than 50 robo-companion pets, almost 20 personalized music players, and prior to the COVID pandemic, running a bi-monthly Memory and Music Cafe. More information can be found at aosfcare.org.

Barbara Latin, who coordinated this year’s generous donation effort, said that in addition to “Many group members having personal stories about a loved one with dementia, they could not help but think of how COVID has had an even greater impact on the lives of those affected with dementia.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days