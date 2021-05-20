The Knights of Columbus Father Robert T. Lawson Council at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst recently awarded three scholarships to graduating seniors in the Moore County Public Schools.
The students selected this year were:
Caroline Elizabeth Scott, of Pinecrest High School, who will attend University of South Carolina; Elizabeth Regan, ofUnion Pines High School, who will attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Cameron Gibson, also of Union Pines High School, who will attend Bagley College of Engineering, Mississippi State University.
Criteria for selection included merit and financial need, and all graduating students in Moore County’s high schools including homeschooled were eligible.
“The committee was impressed with all the applications, and our decision was very difficult,” says John Pantaleo, chairman of the selection committee.
