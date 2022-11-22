Children in the Sandhills have been the beneficiaries of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills for 100 years. From the underwriting of a hospital bed for the child of a Depression-era impacted child in the 1930s, to reading to Head Start children today, the local Kiwanis club has always focused on its mission statement, “Making the world a better place, one community and one child at a time.”
The club sponsors the Junior Builders Cup recognition in local schools every year, the Picquet Festival, Key Clubs in area high schools, K-Kids clubs in all local middle school, and an award-winning Circle K Club at Sandhills Community College.
“We give about $30,000 in college scholarships every year, as well as gathering warm clothing and volunteering with our Food Bank for those children in need,” said current President Jim Whitlock. “Children in the Sandhills need Kiwanis. We step in and provide support when other funding sources aren’t there. Many children need meals on weekends, shoes, athletic equipment, books and backpacks. These are some of the many projects our club has supported since our inception in 1922.”
The club raises money by selling blueberries, raffle tickets, pancake breakfasts and club members also pour libations from time to time at Live After Five and Oktoberfest events in Pinehurst to support these causes.
“We even gave away a cow back in 1945 to help support our county’s agriculture market after the war,” added Whitlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.