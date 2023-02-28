Artist Kelly Martin was recently commissioned to create the cover art for rising pop star, Maria Lynn’s release of “Stay.” Martin is a contemporary mixed-media artist based in the Sandhills. Her mediums are ever evolving as she strives to push the boundaries and limitations of her current skill set. She uses art to promote healing, self-exploration and social change within her audience and herself.
Martin’s work has been exhibited at the Campbell House, Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities and the Alwun House Foundation, where she received a Juror’s Award.
In 2022, she was approached by New York City-based recording artist Maria Lynn to create the single art for “Stay,” a cover of the successful collaboration between The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. Lynn is among the first cohort of SoundCloud’s first-ever inked A&R Partnership record deals, and her style combines acoustic singer-songwriter harmonies and modern pop beats to create a blend of indie pop music. Her journey into music is one of simplicity and courage, as she used music to dive deep into self discovery to unravel her true purpose in life.
Martin, who is represented by Canari Management, created the hand drawn digital cover art using Procreate. The image is a picture of two lovers reaching for one another on top of a beautiful clear night sky with ethereal clouds.
To view more of Martin’s work in wood craft, portrait, poster, cover art and her framed mirrors, visit online at www.kellscreates.com.
