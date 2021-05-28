The Vass Lions Club’s Aubrey Leon Keith Scholarships have been awarded to Union Pines High School graduates Emma Nicole Thomas and Savannah Marie Telemeco.
Thomas will be attending UNC Charlotte this fall and intends to major as an RN/nurse anesthetist.
Telemeco will attend Lincoln Memorial University and plans to pursue a major in veterinary medicine.
Both have received numerous awards and acknowledgements and were excellent choices for these scholarships. Both were active members of the Vass Lions Club-sponsored Leo Club of Union Pines.
The Aubrey Leon Keith Scholarship recognizes a charter member of the club, Aubrey Leon Keith Sr., a noted resident and businessman of Moore County. He was a member of the Vass Lions Club from its charter date in 1943 to his death, spanning more than 50 years of the club’s existence.
