Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills are organizing a community litter sweep to clean up a highly littered area near N.C. 211 on Saturday, July 24.
Both organizations hope to hold monthly volunteer litter cleanups, on the fourth Saturday of the month, to address the problem of litter along local roadways. On Saturday, July 24, volunteers are invited to join the cleanup at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hoffman Road and N.C. 211 in West End.
Sustainable Sandhills is a nonprofit organization that, among other environmental issues, places a focus on litter prevention and waste reduction. In February, the organization launched the “5 For Friday” campaign in Cumberland County, which encourages individuals and businesses to take a pledge at 5forfriday.org to pick up five pieces of litter every Friday.
Litter creates a hazard to wildlife, lowers property values, and can contaminate waterways and make it more expensive to treat drinking water. Keep Moore County Beautiful was founded to combat these issues and focus on the beautification of the county, as well as promotion of recycling.
In order to prevent trash from piling up along roadways, residents who witness incidents of littering can report the license plate of the offender by calling (800) 331-5864 or using the NCDOT “Swat a Litterbug” app, available at ncdot.gov/litter. The hotline and app can also be used to report cases of litter flying out of truck beds. North Carolina law requires that trash carried in the backs of trucks be secure.
In addition to preventing littering, Keep Moore County Beautiful and Sustainable Sandhills encourage residents to recycle as much of their waste as they can. More information about recycling in Moore County can be found at https://www.moorecountync.gov/solid-waste/recycling.
Sustainable Sandhills is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization based in Fayetteville, and serving the nine-county Sandhills region in central and southeastern North Carolina. Its mission is strengthening communities through the creation of resilient environmental, economic and social resources.
Keep Moore County Beautiful is a nonprofit organization that promotes education programs in Moore County Schools, government, businesses and community organizations. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and community pride of Moore County citizens through improving the public's attitude and behavior in handling solid waste, natural resource conservation and beautification.
For more information, call (910) 484-9098 or visit Sustainable Sandhills at 201 S. McPherson Church Road, Suite 211 or sustainablesandhills.org.
