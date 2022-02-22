Mark your calendars for the Junior League of Moore County's Little Black Dress Initiative, which runs March 1-11.
The Little Black Dress Initiative is a social media-driven fundraising campaign that uses the iconic ‘little black dress’ to raise awareness about poverty in Moore County. League participants wear one little black dress during the campaign and are encouraged to harness the power of their social media platforms to drive online donations. The funds raised support the work and mission of the Junior League: promoting voluntary service, developing the potential of women and improving the community.
The LBDI started in 2014 by the Junior League of London, who during London Fashion week, wore the same black dress to work, parties, dinners and events to raise funds and increase awareness of poverty in the city. The campaign was such a huge success, the group called on Junior League chapters across the world to host their own LBDIs throughout the year.
Follow along during the local LBDI campaign March 1-11 on social media using the hashtags #LBDI and #JLMCNC. "
In addition, three in-person fundraising events will be held as part of the initiative.
“Yoga For a Cause” will be held Saturday, March 5, at Downtown Park in Southern Pines; tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the League’s website.
“Sip for a Cause” will be held Tuesday, March 8, at Southern Pines Brewing Co. All cash tips made between 5:30-6:30 p.m., will go toward the League’s effort.
“Shop for a Cause” will be held Thursday, March 10, at Kataphora Boutique. Twenty percent of all sales that day will go toward the League’s initiative.
For more information, visit jlmcnc.org.
