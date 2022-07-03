Tomorrow we celebrate July 4th. Or Fourth of July. Or, simply, The Fourth. No law governs the appellation.
You won’t see many supermarkets hawking hot dogs and BBQ chicken for Independence Day. How puzzling. Makes me wonder why Halloween isn’t called October 31st. At least Congress didn’t make the holiday a movable feast, like Thanksgiving.
I suspect a good number of Fourth celebrants cannot describe its origin: Philadelphia, 1776, pre-Oscar-winning eponymous film; pre-Phillies and Flyers, preair conditioning. Records say that first week in July was pleasant but humid with temps, as noted by weather-watcher Thomas Jefferson, in the mid 70s. Not ideal for gents sweating in woolen jackets and white wigs.
The Revolutionary War had been underway for a year and would continue for another eight. Death toll: 25,000. The Declaration was “published” (read and distributed) on July 4 but not signed until Aug. 2. One woman’s name appears on it, Mary Katherine Goddard, the printer. The exhausted signatories, far from jubilant, feared the document might brand them traitors, punishable by death.
So far, no burgers, no speeches, no parades. Celebrations, yes, but without paper plates, hats, flip-flops, T-shirts, bandannas, beer mugs, beach towels bearing the stars and stripes, fabricated in China.
Yet no matter how commercial the holiday has become, I predict the sight of Old Glory waving over the land of the free, the home of the brave still elicits thrill-chills.
However, something disturbing has derailed the thrill: The flag raised on Iwo Jima, the same flag draping the coffins of fallen warriors, the flag lowered to half staff following the deaths of patriots like John McCain was marred on Jan. 6, when poles with flags attached became weapons wielded by insurrectionists storming the Capitol. Other extremist movements hoist the flag over their proceedings, as well. Uncomfortable doesn’t even begin to describe my reaction. I know, I know. Burning the flag is not illegal either, which doesn’t make it easier to watch.
This July 4th the world, USA included, suffers inflation, a barely contained pandemic, political rancor and disturbing news from the committee investigating that January riot. Since the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde hardly a day goes by without a shooting in some public place. The nation is divided over gun control, which I cannot understand because the thought of 18-year-olds killing 10-year-olds with guns purchased legally makes me nauseous.
Can this be happening in a land of the free, home of the brave? Does “freedom” include helter-skelter?
Then, the war in Eastern Europe: images of families fleeing Ukraine lugging suitcases, pushing kids and pets in shopping carts. Bed-ridden elders and mentally/physically disabled teens left behind in appalling circumstances. Slow starvation. Pain. Death.
Kinda puts a damper on the fireworks, eh? But celebrate we will here in Moore County. Because our base standard of living remains high on an international chart. Our hospital looks like a resort hotel; U.S.News World Report ranked it fifth statewide, behind Duke and UNC facilities. Food banks, temporary housing for families, soup kitchens, free medical clinics, social service organizations address problems. We have splash pads and farmers markets, a community college recognized nationally for excellence, as is this newspaper. True, we lack public transportation and adequate homeless shelters but you can’t have everything. At least no shootings worthy of a CNN travel team.
Yet.
As for patriotism-the-emotion, I still feel a rush every time I cross the border from Canada, where I lived for 26 years. That first American flag at immigration/customs elicits a sigh. I’m home. I’m safe. I speak the language, understand the idioms. Using them, I can express opinions in public and in print, which include criticizing a faltering government. Rebuttals are not only allowed but welcomed by this old broad whose mission has long been to suppose a woman can cook and think simultaneously.
I am also thankful that Fourth celebrations have remained reasonably low-tech, in keeping with history. We cook burgers over fire, albeit propane-fueled. We honor veterans at parades, where students play Sousa marches on trumpets and flutes and drums not unlike those played for Gen. Washington’s troops. Reports indicate that fireworks were set off in 1776 and have been part of the holiday ever since.
As for the flag, that ultimate emblem, I squirm seeing it on socks and hate seeing it fluttering over Americans storming the Capitol. Somebody will counter that on Independence Day especially citizens are free to rant about whatever, including “stolen” elections. But maybe tomorrow, after barely surviving a killer year, we might put aside gas prices and assault weapons, smoldering racism, blazing guns and virulent partisanship. Hip-hip-hooray for the USA!
So much for the Fourth. It’s the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh I’m worried about.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
