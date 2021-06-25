The Southern Pines Public Library announces events for July.
Summer Reading
All ages are invited to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Program. Track the minutes that you read on the Beanstack website or app. Every child is encouraged to read 15 minutes a day. Adults can help by modeling good reading habits for children in the community. Visit www.sppl.net to sign up and start logging. Get a Swag Bag for signing up and enter to win a prize at the end of the summer.
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth- 2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this story time perfect for early development and brain growth. It is held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m. on July 13, 20 and 27.
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5), who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play! It is held Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. on July 15, 22 and 29.
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for pop-up Toddler Time to get those wiggles out. This event is Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m.
Grades K-5
Join us for drop-in craft days. Children and teens can come by the library to work on crafts at their own pace. Crafts will change frequently, so make sure to stop in each week. This takes place July 12, 19 and 26, all day long.
Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, painting, and writing. We will have creative activities planned, and participants are welcome to bring any project they’re working on July 16, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Ever wonder what a day in the life of a horse vet is like? Ask all your questions at the Horse Health question-and-answer session on July 21 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Dr. Kivett from Foundation Equine Clinic will answer all of your horse questions, show off some of the tools she uses to take care of horses, and give a tour of her mobile vet clinic.
Check out ecoEXPLORE Discovery Backpacks. Each backpack contains bug binoculars, a butterfly net, a trail camera, and everything you need to explore the wildlife of Southern Pines. Backpacks may be checked out for one week with the option to renew, and can be used to complete exoEXPLORE challenges and earn badges.
Teens
Are you ready to get a job but intimidated by the interview process? Get prepared at Job Interviews 101 on Saturday, July 24, from noon to 12:45 p.m. Get tips and advice for putting your best foot forward when speaking with a prospective employer.
Adults
The Douglass Center Book Club will meet on Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Call Missy at (910) 692-8235 for more information.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will return on Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Copies of the book, “The Broken Girls,” by Simone St. James, are available at the library to checkout while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. To join, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.