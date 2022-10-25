It’s all about the lyrics, says Judy Norton. A singer before she was an actress, she performed in her first musical when she was 7 years old. At 14, she became a household name as Mary Ellen on “The Waltons,” one of television’s most beloved sagas. For nearly a decade, she portrayed the eldest daughter of a rural Blue Ridge Mountain family living through the end of the Depression era through World War II.
And like her television family, music was always part of Norton’s own home life.
“I kind of grew up with what was on the radio that my mother listened to. She liked the 1940s and 1950s, what most people think of as the Great American Songbook,” says Norton. “My mother also had cast recordings of Broadway shows that I loved.”
On Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, Sandhills Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Sunrise Theater will present Norton in concert. She will perform some of her favorite tunes with her longtime collaborator and music director for the show, Ed Martel, who lives in Pinehurst.
“This show is something we put together a number of years ago for a concert in Hannibal, Missouri. It’s a little about me,” Norton says. “It is about sharing my life and career with the audience.”
Norton will also debut several songs from a Christmas album she released last November. CD copies will be available for purchase following the concert. Norton has also released “Reflections,” which highlights her love of Broadway and standards from the Great American Songbook.
“I just love Christmas. These are the songs you hear every year, but it was special for me. I’d always wanted to do a Christmas album. Then with COVID, I thought, hey, I can finally get this CD done.”
As a child actor, she spent many years studying voice, but Norton said it wasn’t until she performed with the Pittsburgh Opera, as a young adult, that she realized singing was something she could do beyond her own personal enjoyment. In particular, she found a comfortable place in musical theater.
“That is my favorite stuff to sing because it tells stories. I think that is the actor in me. In musical theater the music extends the story, it enhances the story,” she says.
Norton has also worked professionally as a writer and director, producing over 40 shows with a commercial dinner theater company in Canada. The productions were mostly spoofs on traditional plays or shows, such as “Camelot” or “Star Trek,” with original songs and scripts.
“It was funny and not meant to be taken seriously. It also introduced theater to a lot of people who usually wouldn’t go,” says Norton. “What was nice is that it wasn’t high brow. It wasn’t for the reviews. We just wanted people to laugh and have a good time, and perhaps find out that theater is more approachable than they thought.”
In 2019, Norton filmed two movies, “Motorvation” and “Out of the Fight.” She also spearheaded a short film project during the pandemic. “Space Limbo” recently won Best Narrative Short at the LA Independent Film Channel Festival.
Norton also hosts a YoutTube series, “Behind the Scenes with The Waltons,” where she shares memories and answers fan questions.
An accomplished equestrian in her spare time, Norton credits her interest in horses to her work on “The Waltons.” Her upcoming concert with Ed Martel will be her first in North Carolina. He’s hoping they’ll have time to tour Moore County’s “horse country.”
“Working with Ed is always a pleasure. It is great working with someone who you know if something happens, he’ll smooth it over. He makes it seamless,” Norton says.
Martel learned to play music “by ear” as a child and started lessons at age 4. A multi-faceted musician born and raised in Rhode Island, he was educated at Boston University and Berklee College of Music. As a young man, he accompanied Englebert Humperdink on worldwide tours, then settled in L.A. for 41 years, becoming the go-to guy for mood-setting background music necessary in TV, films and live performances. He’s worked professionally with The Temptations, The Irish Tenors, Three Dog Night, Antonio Banderas, Donnie Osmond and Rickie Lee Jones, to name a few.
More recently, he relocated to Pinehurst.
Martel and Norton have partnered on shows in Missouri, Alabama and Los Angeles, and he suggested to Michael Pizzi, founder of Sandhills Repertory Theatre, that they bring their collaboration to this area.
“It’ll be some Broadway songs and music from pop music and movies. It’s done in such a way that it tells her story,” Martel says. “She’s a wonderful person and so talented and intelligent. You can tell, I am a really big Judy Norton fan!”
Tickets are on sale now for “Judy Norton in Concert,”with Ed Martel, presented by Sandhills Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Sunrise Theater on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.; purchase online at SunriseTheater.com, by phone at (910) 692-3611, or at the Sunrise box office, 250 N.W. Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
Ten percent of net profits of this and all Sandhills Repertory Theatre shows go to the Sandhills Food Bank.
