Back in the day, there were three best friends who were musicians: Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez. Together they were a force of nature. Their music transcends generations and defies categorization, though most would agree they are folk and pop heroes, perhaps with a little early rock ‘n’ roll thrown in.
On Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sandhills Repertory Theatre will present a tribute performance, “Judy, Joni and Joan: The Music of Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez,” featuring Elizabeth Nesterode, Samantha Sayah and Jane Bruce, live at the Sunrise Theater. Michael Pizzi, artistic and executive director of the Sandhills Repertory Theatre, says he was inspired after attending a Judy Collins performance in the Berkshires of Massachusetts last summer.
During the show, Collins spoke of her relationships with Mitchell and Baez, and how they never considered themselves competitors, but instead supported and applauded each other’s accomplishments.
“Women supporting women was a triumphant cause for them,” Pizzi says. “Judy spoke of how one night, at 2 a.m., she was awakened by Joni Mitchell, who was excited about a song she just wrote and said, ‘I wrote this for you to sing so listen.’ Groggily, Judy listened to the first time ‘Both Sides Now’ was ever sung by none other than her friend. A pretty remarkable story.”
Sitting at that concert, Pizzi heard in his head a wonderful show about these three incredible women and their contributions to the music of America.
When he returned to the Sandhills, Pizzi reached out to three outstanding female musicians, who play guitar and piano. Elizabeth Nestlerode, who is also Sandhills Repertory Theatre’s music director, portrayed June Carter Cash last fall in “Darlin’ Companion,” a tribute to Johnny Cash and Carter. She will be joined onstage by Samantha Sayah and Jane Bruce, both New York City-based actors who have performed on and off Broadway and around the country. Their sound together and separately will have you singing along to all your favorite Judy, Joni and Joan songs.
“Judy, Joni and Joan: The Music of Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez,” runs 90 minutes, with no intermission.
