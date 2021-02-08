Judson Theatre Company and Muirfield Broadcasting announce a special radio performance of the classic love story “An Affair to Remember,” sponsored by Arthur M. Blue Law Office, P.A.
The hour-long broadcast will air Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m., with an encore rebroadcast Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. on both 550 AM and Star 102.5 FM. Audiences can also listen live on www.star1025fm.com.
“We’re proud to continue our JudsonRADIO series partnership with Muirfield Broadcasting with ‘An Affair to Remember,’” says Daniel Haley, artistic director of JTC. “This free performance is a valentine from JTC and Muirfield Broadcasting to Sandhills area audiences.”
Listeners can view a theater program for the event at www.JudsonTheatre.com starting Feb. 10.
“An Affair to Remember” began as an original story for the screen by film producer/director Leo McCarey and novelist/screenwriter Mildred Cram. First filmed in 1939 under the title “Love Affair,” the story begins when Terry and Michael meet aboard an ocean liner crossing the Atlantic and begin a romance, though each is already engaged to someone else. By the time they reach New York, they are deeply in love, and they agree to rendezvous six months later atop the Empire State Building and marry each other if their love remains. Fate intervenes when the lovers’ future takes an uncertain turn in this unforgettable romance. This perennial Valentine’s Day favorite has been adapted and updated multiple times for film and radio.
Hosted by “the voice of the Sandhills” Rich Rushforth, the cast of 10 professional actors from all over the country includes several actors who have appeared on the JTC stage: Mike Brennan, Madeleine Casto, Tim Garner and Michael Santora from “Witness for the Prosecution” (2019); Shannon Agnew and Kelly Hackett from “Harvey” (2015); and Ashley Brooke from “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” (2018). Andrew Colford and Evan Hart from JudsonRADIO’s “Miracle on 34th Street” (2020) make another JudsonRADIO appearance, and Pasqualino Beltempo makes his JTC debut.
“Being creative while being totally safe remains a priority for Judson Theatre Company,” says Morgan Sills, JTC’s executive producer. “The actors recorded their roles remotely from New York, Los Angeles, North Carolina, and all over the country. Our sound editor Damien Figueras once again supervised the recording.
“These radio plays are so much fun, and we’re grateful to Arthur M. Blue Law Office, P.A. for sponsoring this one. We enjoy sharing these broadcasts with our loyal audience. Sandhills area audiences are continuing to engage with JTC via our streaming programming, radio plays and additional social media features.”
Judson Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, and the professional theatre company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Audience members who wish to include JTC in their giving may make a tax-deductible donation at JudsonTheatre.com or by calling (910) 585-6989.
