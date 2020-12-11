On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Mindy Sterling and Arnetia Walker star in “Yes, Virginia,” a holiday comedy about two older women navigating the perils of aging. The show contains adult situations and language.
Sterling is well known for her role as Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series, and more recently in a recurring role on “The Goldbergs,” She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work in the web series “Con Man.”
Walker is best known for her work on Broadway, such as “The Wiz” and “Dreamgirls,” in which she is credited with being the only actress who has played all three “dream girls,” but she has also been seen on television and in feature films. She continues to act, sing and write.
Written by Stan Zimmerman (“Golden Girls,” “Roseanne,” “Gilmore Girls”), who also directs, and Christian McLaughlin (“Married with Children,” “Desperate Housewives”), the story is set in Detroit, where Virginia Campbell, a longtime housekeeper for Denise Miller and her family, shows up for work again, months after she had been let go. When an accident in the kitchen keeps Virginia from being able to walk, Denise offers her a place for a few days.Their roles suddenly reversed, they share memories of their lives and families over the course of an evening. Soon they learn secrets about each other that they had kept from everyone else, and bond in a way that they hadn’t been able to in the past, over their very different, but similar pains.
The production will be available to watch on demand for 96 hours from the premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Tickets are $20. For an additional $10, general admission plus tickets include a link to a talkback with the creative team at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. To get tickets, visit https://www.stellartickets.com/events/judson-theatre-company/yes-virginia?aff=jtc
This streaming reading benefits Judson Theatre Company, headquartered in Pinehurst; Laguna Playhouse, in California; and Millbrook Playhouse, in Pennsylvania.
The show is produced by Judson Theatre Company, Pop Up Playhouse and Stefani Von Huben.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.